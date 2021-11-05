Obituaries: 11-04-21

Patricia Dutkiewicz

Patricia F. Dutkiewicz, age 89, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, at Kingston of Perrysburg.

Born in Chicago on July 15, 1932 to John and Frances (Roderick) Daly, she was a graduate of St. Ursuline Academy and an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, where she was involved with the Christ Renews His Parish campaigns. Pat was also a longtime volunteer at the Toledo Soup Kitchen. She was employed at the former Forrest City Auto Parts as an office manager for six years, retiring in 1990.

She was the widow of Richard Dutkiewicz and was also preceded in death by her brothers, Tom, Joseph, Mike and David Daly; and sister, Judy Daly. Surviving are her sons, Mark (Cheryl), Donald and James (Dianne) Dutkiewicz; granddaughters, Brianna (Andre) Carpenter and Nicole Dutkiewicz; great-granddaughter, Autumn Belle Carpenter: and brother, Jack Daly

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. and funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 5, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Maumee. Interment will be private.

The family suggests memorial donations to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 (copdfoundation.org). Online condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.