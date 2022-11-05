Obituaries: 11-03-22

Mollie Kervin

Mollie Marie Kervin, age 74, of Maumee, passed away on Sunday, October 23.

Born in Toledo on November 6, 1947 to Robert and Virginia (Simons) Trotter, she was employed by the Lear Corporation as a quality technician engineer for 23 years until her retirement in 2002. She was a member of Monclova Road Baptist Church, St. Luke’s Hospital Auxiliary and Monclova Historical Society. Mollie was also the activities director at Waterside. She enjoyed Jeopardy, Scrabble, gardening, reading and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her strong faith in the Lord.

Surviving are her children, Robert (Tammy) Zornow, Craig (Desiree) Kervin, Jamie Cunningham and Chad (Joni) Kervin; sister, Deborah (Gary) Patton; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; infant brother, Robert; and sister, Joyce.

Family and friends were received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee on October 25. Funeral services took place at Monclova Road Baptist Church on October 26, followed by interment in Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. To share a special memory or online condolence, visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Lucy Vernile

With great sorrow, we regret to announce the passing of our mother, Lucy Vernile, on Friday, October 28, at the age of 81. She died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family and friends in the Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee.

Lucy was born in Sharon, Pa., on June 24, 1941 to the late Frank and Irene Curcio. She graduated from Clarion State College with a bachelor’s degree in education and continued at The University of Toledo for her master’s degree in middle school education. She was a lifelong learner at various schools, including Michigan State and Purdue universities, and was involved in the Delta Zeta sorority at Clarion and Bowling Green State University. She began her teaching career in Sharpsville, Pa., and later taught math and science at DeVeaux Junior High in Toledo until her retirement in 2006. She cherished her monthly lunch outings with her colleagues up until the recent months.

Lucy was a longtime resident of Maumee, where she was active in many church-related ministries at St. Joseph Catholic Church, including Rosary Altar Society, Perpetual Adoration Chapel, along with countless others. Nothing was more important to Lucy than her family. She enjoyed cheering on her children, and later her grandchildren, in their sports and other activities. She was a loving, devoted and caring woman. She was willing to do anything for her family and friends. She never met a stranger, only friends she hadn’t met yet. Lucy loved to read, travel and volunteer. An avid theater lover, she enjoyed being a volunteer usher at the Stranahan Theater for many years.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Frank Vernile, Jr.; her parents; and brother, Frank Curcio, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted daughters, Valerie (James) Fuller, Stephanie (Alan) Brink and Melanie (Dan) Grohowski; grandchildren, Samantha, Jeremy and Sidney; sisters, Barbara Curcio, Kathy (Joe) Bayer, Carol (Mark) Sherwood, Carolyn (Frank) Curcio and Michele Cartwright; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Friends may visit from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4 at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. in Toledo. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 at St. Joseph Church in Maumee. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank Elizabeth Scott Community and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their outstanding and compassionate care. The care and love you showed her is greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, Lucy requests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. Please view and sign the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Maureen DeRonge

Maureen Kay DeRonge, age 87, of Waterville, passed away on Friday, October 28.

Born in Pittsburgh on January 5, 1935 to Patrick and Edna O’Brien, she was the mother of seven children and enjoyed playing golf and painting. She was a proud member of the Compass Club and Prizm Art Club. She won multiple awards for her artwork.

Maureen is survived by her children, David, William, Daniel, Richard and Brenda; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Willetta Cushing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allard DeRonge; and children, Deborah and Brian.

Family and friends were received on November 2 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 3 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Patty Eddy

Patty D. Eddy, age 65, of Maumee, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30.

Born in Toledo on August 5, 1957 to Jack and Edith (Moss) Eddy, she was employed at Paramount Healthcare in customer service for 32 years. Patty enjoyed spending time with her family, movies, shopping, vacationing, going to the beach and collecting lighthouses. She will be remembered for her care for others, her generosity and her happy-go-lucky personality.

Surviving are her siblings, Jean (Lloyd) Notman, Kathy Franklin, Debra (Ronald) Shelt and Marsha (John Madden) Dickson; nephews, Corey (Diana) Franklin and Brent Dickson; nieces, Andrea (Joel Philes) Makula and Jackie (John) Bates; and great-nieces and nephews, Megan, Justin, Eric, Kaitlin, Makayla, Taylor, Clayton and Brett. In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her brother in-law, Gilbert Franklin.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, followed by interment in Roth Memorial Cemetery in Monclova. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.