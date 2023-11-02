Obituaries: 11-02-23

Doris Shepard

Doris Jean (Trapp) Shepard, age 89, of Whitehouse, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 24 at The Lakes of Monclova Memory Care.

Born on July 19, 1934 to Fred and Ann (Burkett) Trapp in Whitehouse, she was part of Anthony Wayne High School’s first graduating class in 1952. On February 9, 1952, she wed Gerald Shepard, with whom she celebrated 46 years of marriage. She retired from the Maumee Youth Camp, where she worked for 30 years. She enjoyed various hobbies such as gardening, bowling, serving her local church family at Hope United Methodist Church, volunteering at the Clothing Closet and spending time with her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris was a wonderful mother, gracious grandmother, loving great-grandmother, devoted friend, servant to those in need and woman of deep faith in Christ. She is fondly remembered by her family for her gentle ways, her warm smile, her generous heart and her ability to make each member feel as though they were special. She was a loving, faithful friend, taking time for those needing encouragement or care by visiting, sending a card or providing a meal. She was an angelic caregiver to anyone in need, including strangers.

She is survived by her children, Joe (Debbie) Shepard, of Maumee, Jeanne (Paul) Palmisciano, of Pickerington, Julie (Tom) Polker, of Whitehouse, and Jill (Mike) Zwyer, of Monclova; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Vicky (Bill) Ryan, of Monclova. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, son Jim, her parents and sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Dick Walters.

The family would like to thank Browning Masonic Memory Care, The Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for her care.

Family and friends were received on October 29 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse and October 30 at Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, followed by the funeral service and interment in Whitehouse Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to Hope United Methodist Church, the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio or a charity of the donor’s choice. To leave an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.