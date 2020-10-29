Obituaries: 10-29-20

Luella Newman
Luella Mae Newman, age 87, of Monclova, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek.
Surviving is her daughter, Linda (Mark) Rowe; son, Daniel (Karen) Newman; three grandchildren; and sisters, Janet (Rick) Evearitt and Judy Long. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Newman; and brothers, James and Donald Allen.
Services for Luella will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
If you’d like to send us an obituary notice, Contact Us Photos can also be attached. Or send email directly to: info@themirrornewspaper.com Cost is $50.00 and can be made over the phone by calling (419) 893-8135.