Obituaries: 10-29-20

Luella Newman

Luella Mae Newman, age 87, of Monclova, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek.

Surviving is her daughter, Linda (Mark) Rowe; son, Daniel (Karen) Newman; three grandchildren; and sisters, Janet (Rick) Evearitt and Judy Long. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Newman; and brothers, James and Donald Allen.

Services for Luella will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.