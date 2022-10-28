Obituaries: 10-27-22

William Oliver

William Neil Oliver, age 90, of Maumee and Perrysburg, passed away on October 24.

Born on July 16, 1932, to the late Clarence Robert and Charlotte May (Gable) Oliver, in Toledo, he married Barbara Jane Lindsey Drake on January 29, 1954. Together they raised 4 children and hosted several exchange students from various countries.

Bill was an educator for Toledo Public Schools, and after this retirement, he also worked for the Wood County Clerk of Courts. An accomplished genealogist, he traced his family back numerous generations on both sides.

Those left to forever cherish his memory are his children, William (Laurie), James (Linda), and Anne (Thomas); 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah (John); great-grandson, Drake; brother, Virgil; and sister, Roberta.

Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, on Friday, October 28 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 29 at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Bill will be laid to rest, with his wife, at Toledo Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or Fisher House Ann Arbor.

To share a special memory or online condolence, visit www.newcomertoledo.com.