Obituaries: 10-26-23

Glenna Kosch

Glenna Mae Kosch, age 96, graced Heaven’s presence to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 19.

Born on February 22, 1927 to Harold and Florence Kopp, she grew up in Perrysburg and graduated from Perrysburg High School. She worked at the Perry Dairy bar, where she met the love of her life, Forest (Forey) Rae Kosch, a Maumee graduate, when he’d stop by for a cone. They tied the knot and became “one” on June 27, 1947. Glenna then left Perrysburg as a Yellow Jacket and came to the good side of the river to become a Maumee Panther, where she spent the rest of her life.

Living in Maumee brought her many joys, including being a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran church, being part of its many ministries, including Happy Hearts, soup suppers and the women’s ministry, where the lades would get together for Bible studies, support one another, help out with the rummage sales, serve church meals and lots more. She also enjoyed volunteering at St. Luke’s Hospital. Glenna loved playing golf, playing cards and hanging out at the Maumee Senior Center with her husband and friends. Her best enjoyment came when she rooted for her children and grandchildren at all their sporting events and other special activities. She was an avid cheerleader, cheering on her Maumee Panthers, the OSU Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians.

Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, Forey, and her two brothers, Paul and Harold Kopp, Jr. She was the last living of both sides of the family. It is a time to celebrate a special family legacy, especially knowing both Glenna’s mother and mother-in-law were praying Christian women. Their prayers poured out onto Glenna and her family, especially her children, Linda (Henry, deceased) Garn, Diane (Joe) Huber and David (Jill Kosch); her living grandchildren, Wendy Rooker, James Richardson, Clay Huber, Cory LoVellette, Tiffany Kosch, Kali Makula and Branden Kosch; as well as her great-grandchildren and many generations to come.

Glenna is interred at Swan Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s women’s and/or men’s ministries, hospice or a ministry of your choice.

For those who have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, Glenna says “see ya later” in her eternity home of Heaven. For those spending the other side of eternity without Christ, she sadly says “good-bye,” but the good news is that it’s never too late to ask Jesus to come into your heart no matter your past. He totally loves you and is waiting for you to ask him into your life – GO FOR IT! John 3:16

Charles Tubbs

Charles F. Tubbs, age 81, of Maumee, went to Heaven on October 15.

Born in Toledo on July 1, 1942 to Lee and Donnah (Caswell) Tubbs, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and received his computer background in the service. Charlie worked at Owens Corning Fiberglass and later at FireX. He loved garage sales, golfing and going to the casino. Charlie was an excellent father and his family meant the world to him.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Delores (Allewelt) Tubbs; and his siblings, Marilynn (Bob) Heer, Phyllis (Wade) Kohn, Gary Tubbs and Donna Lee Tubbs; sister-in-law, Julie Tubbs and brother-in-law, George Gibson. He is survived by and will be deeply missed by his children, Laura (Ben) Morrow and Charles “Matt” Tubbs; grandchildren, Samantha, Spencer, Aloysius, Augustus and Violet; siblings, Vivian Gibson, Larry Tubbs and Sharon (Jerry) Thomasson and sister-in-law, Ann Tubbs.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., where a memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation in Charlie’s memory.