Obituaries: 10-21-21

George Williams

George R. Williams II, age 94, died in his Sun City Center, Fla., home on December 18, 2020, of natural causes. Son of Herbert (Bill) and Odessa (nee Mercer), he was born and raised in Toledo. George served in WWII as a Navy seamen second class. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and a graduate of Vanderbilt University and The University of Toledo Law School. George established a law practice in Waterville, where he raised his family and actively participated in many community organizations, including Rotary, the historical society and Zion Lutheran Church. He is predeceased by his wife, Lois (nee Gaines), his parents, sister, Marcia, and stepson, John Reule. He is survived by his sister, Carol Hawk; his children (Michele Vale, Nancy Arnold, Kim Haynes, Chris, Eric, George III, Tim Reule) and their families (including 19 grandchildren); and many other loved ones. A graveside service will be held at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville, where George will be laid to rest with his beloved Lois.

Joseph Dollman

Joseph A. Dollman, age 101, of Maumee passed away on Saturday, October 16, in his home. Born March 15, 1920 in Toledo to August M. and Armandine (Conrad) Dollman, he was an Army veteran of World War II. He was a machinist with Dura Corporation for 50 years, retiring in 1992 as head of machinery repair. Joe was a 50-year member of the machinists union. Even when working a side business repairing TVs he managed to be involved in all his children’s activities. Active in the Boy Scouts, he was a Boy Scout Leader for 35 years, earning his Scouter Key, the St. George Award and Silver Beaver Award. With his children and grandchildren, he left a legacy of 14 Eagle Scouts and two Gold Award recipients. A 100-year member of St. Joseph’s Church in Maumee, he was a past lector and lay distributor.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; and twin infant sons. He is survived by children, Joseph E. (Kathy), James (Janis), Teresa (Brian) Dollman-Jersey, Roxane (Mark) Kwiatkowski, Mary Beth (Jim) Drockton, Katie (Ron) Dollman-Schulz and John (Ann); 18 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee, where the funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors. As a courtesy to the family, masks will be required at all times.

The family suggests memorials be sent to SCORE, a local relief charity, at P.O. Box 715, Maumee, OH 43537, or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, who were such a great aid to the family.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.