Obituaries: 10-19-23

Robert Zink

Robert “Bob” George Zink, age 68, of Maumee, passed away on Friday, October 6, at home surrounded by family.

Born in Toledo on February 6, 1955, Bob proudly served the community of Maumee as a police officer for 36 years, including Officer of the Year (1982), field training officer, undercover narcotics, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, detective sergeant, SRU (SWAT) commander, support lieutenant, line/ operations lieutenant and chief of police (2001-2013). After MPD, Bob became the safety and security manager at St. Luke’s Hospital, “re-retiring” in 2021.

A Whitmer High School graduate, Bob continued his education at The University of Toledo, Lourdes College, University of Virginia School of Continuing and Profes-sional Studies, Metropolitan Police Unit Special Response Team Basic Training, Police Executive Leadership College and 203 Session of the FBI National Academy, U.S. Department of Justice.

His memberships included OACP/IACP, Owens Community College Law Enforcement Advisory Board, University of Toledo Law Enforcement Advisory Board, Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Office Holder, Law Enforcement Grant Allocation Committee, Executive Lucas Community Communications Board, Lucas Country Community Corrections Planning Board and Lucas County Chiefs Association (president 2012-2013).

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Karis Zink; children, Chad (Shannon) Blaesing and Candice Blaesing; mother, Carolyn Zink; sisters, Kimberly (Robert Webber) Ruetz and Vicki (Buddy) Haggard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dr. Kevin (Terri) Riccitelli, Karen (Dr. Masoud) Saedi, Keith (Nancy) Riccitelli and Dr. Kenda (Terry) Lentz; nephews and nieces, Quinton Haggard, Rae (Angela) Ruetz, Jenna Ruetz, Kris (Brandi) Riccitelli, Heather (Ryan) Starks, Lindsay (Dylan) Cavin, Molly (Steve) Higgins, Caroline (Ben) Nguyen, Kathryn Riccitelli, Derek (Shannon) Lentz, Todd Lentz, Stephen Saedi and Patrick (Jaimie) Riccitelli; and grandchildren, Gavin, Violet, Oliver and Bella. He was preceded in death by his father, James Zink; and sister, Cheryl (Fritz) Wilguess.

Bob was an avid golfer and Michigan Wolverines fan – “The Big House” was a home away from home. GO BLUE!

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. A brief memorial service will follow immediately at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association – Northern Ohio, 6133 Rockside Rd., Suite 301, Independence, OH 44131.

John Mechel

John “Jack” Rudolph Mechel died on Friday, October 13.

Born on January 3, 1934 to Rudolph and Mary Mechel, John worked for Johns Manville for many years and then Libbey Glass as a mechanical engineer designing machines for building glassware, for which he held many patents. He was an avid member of the Porche Club for 40 years.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; daughter, Jill; son, Gregory; and siblings, Gerald and Anne. He is survived by his siblings, Joe (Barb) Mechel, Rose (Floyd) Rubin and Mary Mechel; granddaughters, Ariel and Ingrid; great-granddaughter, Blake; friends, Terry, Jody and Leslie; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Thursday, October 19 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by the funeral service at noon and burial in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to IPF Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl, Ste. 320, PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.