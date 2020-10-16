Obituaries: 10-15-20

Betty Knight

Betty J. Knight (neé Roush), age 86, peacefully departed this life for her eternal home on October 10, 2020, surrounded by loving family.

A native of Middletown, she graduated as valedictorian of her high school class at Middletown High School, and earned an associate degree at Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. She was employed as a legal secretary when the family lived in Howland, and as an administrative assistant at Arthur Andersen in Toledo after the family moved to Maumee in 1980. She was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee.

Before retiring, Betty spent countless lunch hours teaching adults to read as a volunteer with the Read for Literacy Program. She continued to share her love of learning after she retired as a volunteer tutor at her local elementary school. She was her family’s go-to for all things grammar- and spelling-related, long before computers filled that role.

Betty’s greatest passion was her family. She was a fiercely devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who instilled a decidedly pragmatic spirit in her children and grandchildren. Never one to waste time beating around the bush, Betty is likely also deserving of all credit for her offspring’s characteristically “direct” style of communication.

She loved playing and watching tennis, playing piano, growing dahlias and cheering for her grandchildren at their many sporting events. Above all else, she loved the “handsome young man” who walked lovingly by her side for 65 years, M. Richard “Dick” Knight.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Mildred Roush, and sister, Carolyn Williams. She is survived by her husband, Dick, son Stephen Knight of Columbus, daughter Teri Clark (Chuck) of Stow, daughter Julie Jensen Harrington (Steve) of Maumee, and cherished grandchildren Dylan, Christopher, Aislinn, Hanna (Jeremy), Clara and Jared.

There will be a private memorial service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).