Obituaries: 10-13-22

James Foote

James (Jim) Alton Foote, age 90, of Toledo, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 4.

Born in Bowling Green, Ohio on January 24, 1932 to Alton and Erma (Reed) Foote, he was a 1950 graduate of Maumee High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served 10 years and finishing his career as a tech sergeant. Jim attended night school at The University of Toledo and day classes at Bowling Green State University while stationed in the ROTC program. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from BGSU in 1961.

Jim married the love of his life, Barbara (Lawley) on May 10, 1953. They have three children and three grandchildren. A long-time resident of Maumee, Jim, a banker, retired from Fifth Third Bank, where he held a position as trust officer. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling with his wife, attending his grandchildren’s activities, playing bridge, golf, reading and watching Ohio State football games. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, where he enjoyed being a part of the men’s Bible study. In his early years, he was active in the Masonic Order and received his 33rd degree in 2003. Jim served as a member of the Quality of Life civic organization in Maumee.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Barbara; children, Lisa Foote, Jeffrey Foote and Beverly Oatis; grandchildren, Ellen, Eric and Celia Oatis; and brother, Howard, of Tomales, Calif. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Rena. His family will be forever grateful for the exceptional care he received from his caregivers and Ohio Living Swan Creek.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, with Masonic services being conducted at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14 at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, followed by a luncheon with family and friends. Interment will take place in Tontogany Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, Ohio Living Swan Creek, Ohio Living Hospice or to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Chuck Holland

Charles “Chuck” Lee Holland, age 65, of Spring Branch, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 4, surrounded by his loving family, following an unforeseen accident. Chuck was an organ donor and gave the gift of life to many others.

Born to Charles and Helen Holland in Detroit on January 29, 1957, he graduated from Maumee High School before attending The University of Toledo, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering. Chuck spent his entire career of 40 years at UPS. He began as a part-time clerk and quickly became a manager in Industrial Engineering. His career continued through 10 different cities and he retired as the Vice President of Industrial Engineering. Under his leadership, his team spearheaded innovative technology to save UPS over a billion dollars annually.

Chuck was married to his loving wife Vicki for 21 years. He brought two daughters (Brooke and Tara) to their marriage and she brought two sons (Damon and Jacque). Chuck and Vicki enjoyed spending time with family and friends, serving their church congregations and traveling the world, with their favorite destinations being Egypt and South Africa. After retiring from UPS, Chuck and Vicki built a house on Canyon Lake, where they enjoyed weekends with family and friends. He was a car enthusiast and a member of the Texas Corvette Association (TCA). He and Vicki also served the homeless together every Thursday.

Chuck was a baseball fanatic, both as a spectator and a player. After an impressive baseball career through high school, Chuck began playing baseball again in 1997 in the Men’s Senior Baseball League in Atlanta. He was an outstanding first baseman (the best in the league according to his infielders) and a feared hitter, a threat each time he stepped up to the plate. Chuck continued his baseball career through the 2017 season. We know that he will be a starter on the team in Heaven.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen; as well as his brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife, Vicki; their children Damon (Rachelle) Wickware, Jacque (Brittany) Wickware, Brooke (Chris) Woodrow and Tara (Jordan) de Keratry; grandchildren, Trey, Tripp, Brianna, Winter, Camry, Kaylee, Eleanor, Luke and Jacquelyn; great-grandchildren, Eliana and Sophia; his sister, Denise Johnson; his nephew, Corey (Danielle) Johnson; and his niece, Nikki (Joe) Law.

A celebration of life will take place at Northside Church of Christ in San Antonio, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, followed by a reception.