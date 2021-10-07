Obituaries: 10-07-21

Jack McKee Ryder

Jack McKee Ryder, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 26, surrounded by loved ones. He and his devoted wife of 36 years, Judith Contat Ryder, recently moved back to Ohio after spending 20 years in Florida.

Jack grew up in Haskins and graduated from The University of Toledo. He used to love to tell stories of growing up in a small town and reflect on the many memorable people there. It was often said he could write a book about those experiences. Jack was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was initially assigned to armor/tanks, but during the enlisted basic training, he was recognized for his ability to lead at a young age and was selected for officer training school. He subsequently served courageously in Korea during the war with the Army Corps of Engineers as a lieutenant and platoon commander.

Jack started his career with Owens-Illinois in 1956 as a sales trainee. He served as a salesman in the Rochester branch until 1966, when he was appointed New York branch beverage industries manager for Glass Container. A year later, he became a regional assistant sales manager and then district sales manager of the New York office in the Chrysler building. He was promoted to the Toledo Plastic Products Division as V.P. of Sales & Marketing in 1970. He retired in 1985 after a successful career with the company. He was referred by a previous associate as a “great man,” “super-boss” and “dear friend.” Another associate said, “He was one of the greatest and will never be forgotten.”

After retiring from Owens-Illinois, Jack enjoyed a second career as a sales rep for O’Connell Machine & Tool and Owens-Illinois became one of his largest customers. He partnered with Alan Thatcher of California in the development of a bottle takeaway machine for the Owens-Illinois plastic plants. He retired from O’Connell after 10 years and, still having the desire to stay active, he partnered with his wife, Judy, and sold real estate for Sulphur Springs Realty.

Jack was highly respected and a gentleman to all. He enjoyed fly fishing in his earlier years as well as golf. He enjoyed his martini before family dinners, always planning the menu for the next one and placing a New York price tag on each dinner. Jack was a past deacon and elder of Christ Presbyterian Church and he and his wife became Stephen Ministers for Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church in Naples, Fla.

Surviving are his loving wife, Judith; sons, Michael (Susan Brill) Ryder, Thomas (Julie Westmeyer) Ryder, Sean (Kristen Ebert) Kreft; daughter, Shannon Covarrubias; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, James (Joyce) Ryder; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Harman) Ryder; daughter, Susan Ryder; parents, Roy and Dorothy Ryder; infant sister, Sheila; brother, Robert Ryder; sister, Phyllis Mauerhan; and son-in-law, John Covarrubias.

A celebration of life for Jack will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4225 W. Sylvania Ave., followed by interment in Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church or ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Todd Tracey

Todd Cameron Tracey, age 70, of Waterville, passed away on Thursday, September 30 at his home.

Born in Toledo on October 27, 1950 to Donald Calvin and Joyce (Packer) Myles, he was a 1968 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. After high school, Todd served in the U.S. Navy. He was a CAD/CAM programmer at AP Technical Center for more than 40 years. After retirement, he sold CAD/CAM software.

Todd is survived by his wife, Kae; son, Sean (Jennifer) Tracey, of Waterville; daughter, Heather (Dominic) Millheim, of Galesburg, Mich.; grandchildren, Declan, Anna, Isabel and Simon Tracey and Talia, Zachary and Noah Millheim; and sister, Beth Hite, of Whitehouse. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Skeldon.

To leave an online memory for the family, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Scott Kline

Scott Allen Kline, age 50, of Delta, passed away on Thursday, September 30 at his home.

Born on September 17, 1971 to Allen Lee and Aretta Ann (Williams) Kline in Springfield, Ohio, Scott was a 1991 graduate of Shawnee High School in Springfield. He was a railroad conductor with the Canadian National Railroad for more than 20 years. Scott enjoyed shooting pool, target shooting, attending gun shows and making metal shooting targets. Scott was not a boring kid.

He is survived by his parents and sisters, Rebecca (Richard) Riggleman, of Swanton; and Jennifer (William) Shaw, of Toledo.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering on Friday, October 8 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To leave an online memory, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.