Obituaries: 10-06-22

Nicholas Prebeg

Nicholas J. Prebeg, of Gibsonburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 22. He had recently suffered some health issues.

Nick went to Maumee High School and then worked at Bostwick Braun for many years and also managed Majestic Paint Store in Toledo. He was a man who could do anything he set his mind to. In his retirement, he helped the Gibsonburg Art Show by taking pictures for the fliers and helping Tony Picciuto and Jim Havens with park preparations. If you knew Nick, you knew he always helped those in need, but his passion was for the animals. He had a little brood at home that was his family and they brought him great peace and joy. They will miss him greatly.

Nick was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Prebeg; mother, Barbara Prebeg; sister, Patience Prebeg Haas; brother-in-law, Kenneth Rohrbacher; and his dear dog and companion, Gucci. Those family members left to treasure his memory are his stepmother, Mrs. Paulette Prebeg, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sisters, Tracey (Joe) King, of Maumee, and Robin (David) Henderson, of Gibsonburg; brother, Victor Prebeg, of Maumee; nieces, Amanda Frantz, of Sylvania, Faith Merritt, of Toledo, and Clementine Ienna, of Waterville; nephews, Christian (CJ) Haas, of Maple Hill, N.C., Lonnie NaVeau, of Las Vegas, and Christian Workman and Greydon Ienna, of Toledo; and furry friends and companions, Tank, Bailey, Baxter, Marbles, Casper and Betty Jean.

The family received guests on September 29 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, where funeral services were conducted on September 30, followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial donations may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society to care for the animals or to the family for final expenses. Nick will be missed by many for his kind heart and willingness to help those in need.

Be at peace, Nick.

John Eckhart

John Robert Eckhart, age 73, of Maumee, passed away on Sunday, September 25 after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Toledo on October 10, 1948 to John and Terry (Pemberten) he attended Woodward High School before being drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War. John was severely injured while proudly serving his country and received the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal before being honorably discharged from service in April 1969.

John was an avid golfer and spent many hours on local courses and loved to spend a round of golf with family or friends. His love of golf was second only to his commitment to help other veterans. During his 20-plus-year career, John worked for Jobs and Family Services of both Ohio and Florida and helped countless veterans find employment and better their lives. His love for his country extended beyond his active duty service as he spent countless hours connecting local employers to veterans helping to create lifelong partnerships. John was also an active member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church and the Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Terry; sister, Cheryl Eckhart; brother, Mark (Gloria) Eckhart; and brother-in-law, Tom (Darnell) Forthome. John is survived by his wife, Maryann (Forthome); son, Andrew (Lauree), stepson, Michael (Jennifer) Christopher; stepdaughter, Bethann (Sandy) Rogers; stepson, Tommy (Trina) Christopher; brother, Jim; sister, Darlene; brother-in-law, Joe (Sylvia) Forthome; and sisters-in-law, Pat Forthome and Kathy Campbell (Forthome). John was blessed with 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A service took place on October 3 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns. Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight (honorflight.org). Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Ramona Mercer

Ramona Joyce Mercer, age 91, passed away on Thursday, September 29, surrounded by her family.

Ramona received a master’s degree in elementary education from The Ohio State University in 1971 after attending other higher educational institutions, including Malone College, Butler University, Bowling Green State University and The University of Toledo. Her career began in Indiana at Orchard Park Elementary School and continued in the Maumee City Schools for 24 years in the Gifted and Talented Education Program, which she coordinated for 12 years. Her many accomplishments included the Ohio Teacher of the Year 1980 awarded by the State of Ohio Department of Education; Martha Jennings Holder Scholar, 1982; State of Ohio Teacher in Space Selection Committee, 1985; Centennial Queen Morrow County, Ohio, 1948; and Mrs. Greater Canton, Ohio, 1960.

Ramona will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family and friends, her beautiful outgoing nature and smile, acceptance of others, overcoming adversity from early childhood and having the fortitude to create a life she envisioned. She will also be noted for her artistic ability and creativeness, scholarly pursuits, love of nature and travel and being an avid fan of Ohio State football.

She married Carl LeRoy Mercer in 1951 and they shared 64 years of marriage. He preceded her in death along with her mother, Leona and son, Douglas. Surviving are her daughters, Marla (Bill) Michelsen, of Perrysburg, and Christine (Jim) Kraft, of Creede, Colo.; grandchildren, Kelly, Rachel, Jeremy, Daniel, Caitlin, Anna and Garrett; great-grandchildren, Easton, Kevin, Michael, Tanner, Kylan, Savannah and Kwinn; siblings, Richard James, Charlotte Lehner, Kathleen Darnell and Jeannine Reed.

Friends and family were received on October 5 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6 at Perrysburg First Church. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Maumee Schools Gifted Program or its S.T.E.A.M. lab. Online condolences for the family may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Dennis Kanary

Dennis Michael Kanary, age 72, of Oak Harbor, passed away on Sunday, September 25, after a brief illness.

Born in Toledo on March 28, 1950 to John Paul and June (Flynn) Kanary, he married Regina (Collier) in Reno, Nev., on May 4, 2002. Dennis worked for Pilkington/LOF at the company manufacturing facilities in Rossford and Lathrop, Calif., for 42 years, retiring in 2010. He loved his family and always kept in contact with his brother, cousins and extended family, sharing their life’s activities. Dennis shared a special relationship with his grandson, Jaxon. Since Jaxon was small, they enjoyed watching TV and playing kickball together. Dennis was an avid sports fan who had an innate ability to remember names, dates and stats of many different sports. His love for football always started with the Cleveland Browns and University of Michigan football teams; he never missed watching their games. Dennis also was a classic car enthusiast who knew about each model and its history. He enjoyed being out and about and could be found many days visiting in the “Old Folks Corner” at Kozy Corners. He was a squire of Ireland, owning a small square of land in a place he always wanted to visit.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Regina; daughter, Ryen (Adam Bahnsen) Kanary; grandson, Jaxon Kanary; brother, Lawrence (Elisa) Kanary; mother-in-law, Ruby Brown; and brother-in-law, Michael Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, John Paul “Jack” Kanary II.

Visitation will be at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St. in Oak Harbor, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, with an informal farewell blessing at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.