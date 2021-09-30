Obituaries: 09-30-21

Michael Schaefer

Michael Douglas Schaefer, age 73, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Born in Huntington, Ind., on December 3, 1947, he was the son of Gordon Schaefer and Alice Kitt Clouser. He attended Andrews High School and went to Manchester College prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy, in which he served for four years in the late 1960s. Michael worked for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad and retired from CSX Railroad after 20 years of service. He enjoyed jazz music, playing the drums, fly fishing, basketball and being outdoors and loved spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kim (Koontz) Schaefer; daughter, Bree Schaefer, of Phoenix; son, Joshua (Christine) Schaefer, of Avon Lake; stepson, Garrett Kestner, of Maumee; grandsons, Cody Bartels and Owen Schaefer; granddaughter, Margaret Schaefer; sisters, Anna Schaefer Drabenstot, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Laura Dillon, of Andrews, Ind.; stepfather, Peter Clouser; several stepbrothers and stepsisters; treasured niece and nephews, Tera, Bart and Matthew, Alice, Jack, Adeline and Will; and his best friend, Norman Whitacre. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside military service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 9 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 1700 W. Park Dr., Huntington, Ind., followed by a celebration of Michael’s life and luncheon at the Huntington VFW Post 2689, 220 W. Park Dr., Huntington. Special thanks and appreciation for the loving care to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

The family prefers memorial donations in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Dr., Huntington, IN, 46750. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations in memory of Michael to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Alzheimer’s Association, http://act.alz.org/goto/MichaelDSchaefer. To leave a message for the family, please visit the online guest book at www.baileylove.com.