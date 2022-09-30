Obituaries: 09-29-22

Russell Robertson

Russell Lee Robertson, age 86, of Whitehouse, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, surrounded by his family.

Born in Toledo on June 21, 1936 to William Morton and Christine Alma (Russell) Robertson, Russell was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, Class of 1954, which was the first graduating class at Anthony Wayne. On February 14, 1959, he married Kay Ann (Griffiths) in Waterville. Russell was a grain farmer for more than 25 years until he retired in 1999, after which he operated The Village Wine Shoppe in Waterville, worked for BG Beverage and then on to Robertson Lawn Care until age 82. He was a member of the Waterville United Methodist Church, the Wakeman Masonic Lodge, the Waterville Volunteer Fire Department and the Waterville Playshop.

Russell is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Michelle (Bill) Martin, of Whitehouse, Suzanne (Jim) Owen, of Whitehouse, Bradley Robertson, of Perrysburg, Scott (Beth) Robertson, of Swanton, and Kent (Heather) Robertson, of Perrysburg; grandchildren, Betsy (Chris) Miller, Katie Martin, Conner Owen, Joseph (Sarah) Robertson, Catherine, Jane, Eleanor, Charles and Edward Robertson and Paige and Abigail Robertson; step-grandchildren, James (Carrie) Owen and Dan (Stacy) Owen; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Lindy Miller; and step-great-grandchildren, Samantha and Charlie Owen and Paige, Harper and Conrad Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Morton Robertson, Jr.

A memorial visitation will take place from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 at Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, where memorial services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. Burial will follow in Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville. In Russell’s memory, donations are encouraged to the American Diabetes Association, 6800 W. Central Ave., Suite D1, Toledo, OH 43617. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Edward Medina

Edward A. “Eddie” Medina, age 54, of Maumee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 22.

Born in Toledo on March 13, 1968, Eddie graduated from Woodward High School and owned and operated Medina Roofing for 25 years. Most recently, he was employed at Masin Roofing in Holland. Eddie enjoyed golfing with his son Ace, watching football, especially the Cleveland Browns, music and concerts, collecting bobbleheads and spending time with his fiancée, Danielle, his kids, grandkids and nieces and nephews.

Surviving are his fiancée, Danielle Salisbury, who would have become his wife on Saturday, September 24, 2022; children, Ciara (Andy) Medina, Ace Medina and Cruz Medina; grandchildren, Clover, Andrew and Ronin; siblings, Donna Ramsey, Joey (Jacque) Medina and Karen Underwood; and his canine companion, Diablo. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Underwood; and many other dear loved ones.

Friends and family were received on September 27 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where funeral services took place on September 28. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Humane Society. Online condolences for the family may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Gary Heller

Gary Lee Heller, age 79, of Whitehouse, passed away on Thursday, September 22, in Toledo.

Born in Montpelier, Ohio on September 25, 1942 to Verlyn and Lillian (Maier) Heller, Gary was a graduate of Montpelier High School and studied engineering at The University of Toledo. On March 7, 1964, he married Jean (Bennett) in Edon, Ohio and she survives him. Gary fulfilled his lifelong dream as the owner and founder of GL Heller Co., a CNC machining and waterjet cutting business in Whitehouse, which he started 50 years ago in his basement garage. During the early years of the business, he also taught adult education at Penta Career Center.

He enjoyed sprint car racing, going to auctions and working with his collection of construction equipment, including excavators and skid loaders. In his younger years, he earned his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying his Cessna airplanes. Gary also enjoyed having regular lunches with his friends, talking on the phone, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Gary is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean; sons, Todd (Lynn) Heller and Brian (Aimee) Heller; daughter, Lisa (Bill Davis) Heller; and grandchildren, Tayte, Hannah, Hailee, Mason and Hayden.

Friends and family will be received from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30 at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, followed by burial in Roth Cemetery in Monclova. In Gary’s memory, donations may be made to the Toledo Humane Society, 837 Illinois Ave., Maumee OH 43537, in honor of all the dogs he cherished throughout his life.