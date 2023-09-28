Obituaries: 09-28-23

Lance Martin

Lance W. Martin, age 70, of Whitehouse, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 14, surrounded by his loving family. Lance will be cherished and remembered through the legacy of his family and countless friends that always surrounded him.

Born in Bowling Green on July 22, 1953 to Gobel and Wilma (McSurley) Martin, he graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1971 and was inducted into the Anthony Wayne Hall of Fame in 2001. Lance proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as a Flight Operations Specialist and earned the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He then served in the Ohio Army National Guard Military Police.

Lance graduated from Owens Technical College, where he earned an associate degree in law enforcement. He furthered his education in training in law enforcement at the University of Virginia, concentrating on criminal justice, and graduated from the FBI National Academy the 174 Session and PELC (Police Executive Leadership College). He worked for the City of Waterville Police Department for 26 years and was the chief of police for 14 years. After retiring from the Waterville Police Department, he worked for the Waterville Township Police Department and later became the chief of police in Walbridge, Ohio. He was a special deputy for the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and served as a trustee for Providence Township. Lance was a member of the American Legion in Whitehouse. He always had a strong passion for service and learning. He served on the State of Ohio Peace Officers Training Council and was a member of the Owens Community College Law Enforcement Advisory Committee.

Lance loved spending time with his family and friends, as well as fishing, Dunkin Donuts and Tim Hortons coffee.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beth; sons, Eric (Lisa) Martin and Wesley (Melanie) Martin; grandchildren, Alan and Noelle; mother, Wilma; siblings, Wade (Jami) Martin and Freddi Martin Tuttle; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gobel.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29 at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St. in Perrysburg, where visitation will continue from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, followed by a memorial service. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in Lance’s name to the Bethany Baptist Church, 14070 Bailey Rd., Grand Rapids, OH 43522. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Judith Flowers

Judith “Judy” Flowers, age 82, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22.

Born on September 24, 1940 to Blake A. and Dorothy V. (Hasty) Tussing, she grew up in Rossford. After graduating from Rossford High School in 1958, she began her very long and varied career. In the early years, she worked in both radio and television as well as modeling for advertisements. She catered for a family business and even sold Avon. Later, most of her employment was at a payroll company and then she finished her career working for a medical insurance company.

Judy found joy in good music and loved to dance, first as a majorette in high school and then with Lawrence Welk and her grandkids as a grandmother. She frequently volunteered at her church and at the Manor House in Wildwood Metropark during Christmas time. She even once had her Christmas tree accepted and displayed for a season. She was also involved with the tea parties that were held at the Manor House and especially enjoyed dressing up to match the themes of the teas, such as Halloween, patriotic, famous women, etc.

Above all things, she had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She cared for them deeply and was truly interested in their lives. She was admirably patriotic and absolutely loved both her country and Red Bird peppermints!

She will always be remembered for her kind, hospitable demeanor as well as her great sense of fashion and style. She wouldn’t hesitate to be there for a friend who needed her and always exhibited great generosity and strength. She was funny and somewhat directionally challenged, but above all she will always be dearly loved and fondly remembered by her family and friends. She was always there to help in anyway she could – her presence will be deeply missed.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Julie M. (Bradley Reynolds) Flowers-Reynolds; grandchildren, Blake A. Reynolds, Seth A. Reynolds and Maegan E. Reynolds; brother, Ronald B. (Kathy J.) Tussing, of Silver Spring, Md.; nephew, Brian L. (Jomar) Tussing; and great niece and nephew, Hannah Tussing and Zachary Tussing, of Hagerstown, Md. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blake and Dorothy Tussing.

Guests will be received from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where visitation will continue from 10:00 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with interment at Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences can be sent directly to the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com. Donations may be made to the TCMBA Uniform Fund, care of Toledo Christian, 2303 Brookford Dr., Toledo, OH 43614, in Judy’s memory.

David Parker

David L. Parker, age 76, a lifelong resident of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 24, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo.

Born in Toledo on February 19, 1947 to Carl and Elizabeth (Jacobs) Parker, he was a 1965 graduate of Maumee High School. He was employed with Sun Oil for 10 years and then he became a paramedic for more than over 28 years for the City of Maumee. Dave and his wife Jane owned and operated Rainbows End Chimney Sweeps and Mailboxes Unlimited. He worked as a stagehand and was a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. Dave was also a member of the Progressive Fishing Association for 12 years.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Parker; children, Kris (Brian) Liebau and Tim Parker; granddaughter, Autumn Liebau; sister, Pam Phillipps; and brother-in-law, Bill Stechschulte.

The family will receive guests from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2 at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. in Toledo. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To share a memory of Dave or leave a special message for his family, visit www.newcomertoledo.com.