Obituaries: 09-24-20

Gloria Shank

Gloria Shank, age 78, of Maumee, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born on August 21, 1942 to Gilbert and Doris (Veler) Jeremy.

Gloria graduated from Waite High School in 1960 and married Richard (Dick) Shank on May 30, 1961. She worked for CCS “Plastic Bag People” for 30 years from the early 1970s until her retirement in the early 2000s. She started as a carrier and worked her way up to president. Gloria enjoyed her luncheons with her lifelong high school friends and spending time with her friends from the canine companions Ft. Meigs walking group that she shared with her husband Dick. She was also an avid Ohio State football fan and dog lover.

Gloria is survived by her sons, Greg and Tim (Julie); grandchildren, Zachary, Mackenzie, Meredith and Lauren; great-granddaughters, Scarlett and Ryleigh; brother, Gilbert (Margie) Jeremy; sister-in-law, Janet Shank; friends, Pamela (Pam) Henry, Margaret Ogilvie, Stephanie Swicegood, and Alivia Johnson. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard “Dick” Shank; sisters, Joyce Ten Eyck and Carolyn Sibberson; brother, Terry Jeremy and canine companion, Dreamy.

The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Paat, the late Dr. Bradley Sachs, Ohioans Home Healthcare and staff, especially her nurse, Marlene; Hospice of Northwest Ohio and staff along with her nurses, Jessica and Debbie; St. Luke’s Hospital and the Elizabeth Scott Rehabilitation Center.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, September 19, at Riverside Cemetery, 1595 W. River Rd., Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Humane Society, American Diabetes Association and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Sally Croy

Sara Ann (Utz) Croy, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 92 at Pathways at Browning Masonic Community on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Born on August 18, 1928 in Wapakoneta to the late Ervin Jacob and Ann Pauline Utz, she married the love of her life, James A. Croy, on August 13, 1947.

Sally graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and Bowling Green State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She taught at Whitehouse Elementary School for 18 years (14 years as a third-grade teacher and four years as a second-grade teacher). After her retirement in 1988, she volunteered for 14 years in the school’s library. In addition to volunteering at the library, Sally volunteered at the Waterville Historical Society as a docent. She was an active member of the Waterville United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She and her husband Jim were named Waterville’s Hometown Heroes in 2001 and Sally was inducted into the Anthony Wayne Alumni Hall of Fame in 2005. Sally never showed up for a social visit empty-handed – chocolate chip cookies were a staple in her baking repertoire.

Sally was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim, her parents and her brother, Richard Jones Utz. She is survived by her children, Kathryn (Von) Plessner of Bryan; Susan Norton of Salem, SC; James R. (Deb) Croy of Ottawa; and Paul (Julie) Croy of Perrysburg; grandchildren, Bruce, Elizabeth, Eric, Anastasia, Joshua, Jamey; Taylor, Anna and Lily; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Naethan, Amanda, Megan, Jakob, Ella, Amaya, Jacob, Jordan, Jillian and Jaxson; and great-great-grandchildren, Addie, Gracie and Kaylie.

Due to COVID concerns, the immediate family will be having a private graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Waterville United Methodist Church Building Fund or the Anthony Wayne Education Foundation.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Pathways unit at the Browning Masonic Community for the love and care they gave to Sally for the last years of her life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville Ohio.