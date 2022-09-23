Obituaries: 09-22-22

Thomas Bodi

Thomas E. Bodi, age 85, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on May 3, surrounded by family in Sandy, Utah.

Friends and family are warmly invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Sunday, September 25 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a short remembrance at 4:00 p.m., at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home at 501 Conant St. in Maumee.

Robert Carroll

Robert “Bob” Jacob Carroll, age 88, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, September 14.

Born in Swanton on May 28, 1934 to Clarence and Marie (Feidt) Carroll, he graduated from Swanton High School in 1953. A U.S. Army veteran, Bob worked at GM Powertrain for 35 years and farmed part time for many years. He enjoyed working on the farm, putzing around outdoors, playing cards, enjoying his dogs and most of all, spending time with his family. Those who met Bob would describe him as a humble man. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee and a friend of Bill W. Bob was extremely proud of his son, Fr. Scott Carroll, who was ordained as a priest in 2013.

Surviving are his loving wife, Connie; sons, Patrick (Annette) and Timothy (Katherine); stepchildren, Alan (Susie) Reckner, Randy (Rene’) Reckner, Kim Stevens and Peggy (Jeff) Michael; grandchildren, Nicholas, Faith, Macie Claire and Maxwell; step-grandchildren, Adam, Shannon, Brittany and Desi; sisters, Joan (Robert) Mossing and Eunice Gilbert; sister-in-law, Geneva Roller; close niece and nephews, Raymond (Theresa) Roller and Jenny (Dave), Seth and Evan Rogers; and many more nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 38 years, Patricia Dennis Carroll; son, Fr. Scott Carroll; grandsons, Andrew and Jacob Carroll; and brothers-in-law, Norman Gilbert and Robert Roller.

Family and friends were received on September 18 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee and prior to the funeral Mass on September 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Humane Society. Online condolences to the family may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.