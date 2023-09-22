Obituaries: 09-21-23

Eric Tebay

Eric William Tebay, age 46, passed away accidently in Georgian Bay, Ontario on Wednesday, September 6.

Born on December 30, 1976 in Toledo, the son of Garth M. and Gaye L. (Saas) Tebay, he graduated from Maumee High School in the class of 1995. He attended Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., and earned an associate degree in Turf Grass Management and worked at golf courses in Colorado, Arizona and Ohio. He then drove for more than 22 years as a truck driver throughout the United States for several companies. Eric was currently a truck driver for Pro-Pak Industries in Maumee. He was an avid golfer and disc golfer – nothing made him happier than being on the course. He also lived for his yearly fishing trips in Canada.

Eric married Brittney Sullivan on June 15, 2014 in Bowling Green and they have two children, Carter, age 10 and Cecilia, age 5.

Eric was predeceased by both sets of grandparents, William and Beryl Tebay and Donna Biddle and Joe Biddle and James Saas; uncles, Gordon Saas and Stanton Alvarez; and cousin, Brian Alvarez. He is survived by his wife, Brittney (Sullivan) Tebay; son, Carter William Tebay; daughter, Cecilia Ann Tebay; parents, Garth and Gaye Tebay; sister, Erin Maran (Ron); and niece and nephews, Addison Maran, Blaine Runkel and Alexander Maran.

Services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23 at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Broadway in Maumee, with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Pennsylvania Club, in care of Dick Skubak, Treasurer, 233 Valley Park Dro, Pittsburgh, PA 15216-1717 (an organization Eric felt strongly about) or the family.

Gary Lepper

Gary E. Lepper, age 69, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 12, at Manor at Perrysburg.

Born in Toledo on June 12, 1954 to Wesley and Dolores “Laurie” (Mann) Lepper, he was a 1972 graduate of Maumee High School. He had a very strong passion and calling to minister to various outreach ministries. Gary was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee until 2014. He became an Ordained Minister in 2015 and then he and some of his closest friends started Maumee Community Church in 2016. He had a lifelong love for music and often played guitar and sang at multiple family and close friends’ weddings and events. Gary was employed as a service technician for many local companies until his retirement from Ohio Business Machines in 2016. He loved to fish, golf and spend time outdoors. He was a Detroit Tigers and Lions fan and coached baseball for various local youth teams. The greatest love of Gary’s life was his family, whom he adored and cherished.

In addition to his father, Gary was preceded in death by his loving wife, Deborah “Debbie” Lepper; father-in-law, Bob Newman; and brother-in-law, Jeff Newman. He is survived by his children, Brandi (Tim) Clark, Desira (Dana “Dee”) Walker, Shaun (Leann) Lepper, Gary Lepper, Jr. and Wesley (Samantha) Lepper; mother, Dolores Lepper; sisters, Cheryl (Doug) Lajiness and Tamara (John) Wittmann; 22 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Jessie Newman; brothers-in-law, Bob (Merrilee) Newman and Jim Newman; son-in-law, Mike Clark; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received guests on September 17 at Newcomer – SW Chapel and on September 18 at Maumee United Methodist Church, followed by the funeral service and burial in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to Maumee Community Church in Gary’s memory. To share a memory of Gary or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomertoledo.com.