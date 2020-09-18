Obituaries: 09-17-20

Anne Johnson

Anne (Annette) Black Johnson, age 91, of Maumee, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Born in Toledo to Helen and James Black, she graduated from The University of Toledo with a bachelor’s degree in English and then moved to Elgin, Ill., to rear her family and became active in several charitable organizations. A later move to the Galena, Ill., area helped her find a second career as the assistant to the sales manager for the Real Estate at the Eagle Ridge Inn and Resort Community.

Anne was a member of Delta Delta Delta National Sorority, the Up River Book Club and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Maumee. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs. Gardening was another one of her interests.

Anne is survived by sons, Alex (Claudia) of Maumee, and Eric (Dianne) of Blanchardville, Wis.; grandsons, Drew (Alexis) and Brent (Alison); and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Guinevere and Ayla. Also surviving are nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ted; and brothers, Bill and Ted Black.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Paul’s Endowment Fund or to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.