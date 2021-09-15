Obituaries: 09-16-21

Muriel Austin

Muriel L. Austin, age 84, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, September 9.

Born in Toledo on July 14, 1937 to Clarence and Velma (Voll) Austin, she was employed as a secretary at Toledo Hospital for 20 years. A member of Neapolis Church of Christ, Muriel enjoyed spending time with her two nieces, directing the church play, animals and visiting the Toledo Zoo.

Surviving her are her brother, Frank Austin; nieces, Leslie Ide and Corey Austin; and great-nieces, Ava and Adilyn Ide. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Austin.

Services took place on September 13 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Humane Society. Condolences may be made to the family online at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Carolyn Gearhart

Carolyn Gearhart, age 80, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 10.

Born in Temperance, Mich., on August 7, 1941 to Richard and Gladys (Carnel) Siefke, she was employed at the Meijer store in Maumee. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, camping, playing cards and attending church.

Surviving are her daughters, Cheryl Wuellner and Christine Johnson; grandchildren, Alyssa, Whitney, Mark, Bryant and Kaitlyn; seven great-grandchildren; and nephew, Nick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Charles Gearhart; and brother, Richard Siefke.

Family and friends were received on September 15 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, followed by interment in Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.