Obituaries: 09-15-22

Nathan Kutz

Nathan Louis “Nate” Kutz, age 42, of Maumee, passed away on Friday, September 2 at The University of Toledo Medical Center.

Born in Toledo on December 27, 1979 to Louis and Donna (Buser) Kutz, he was a 1997 graduate of Maumee High School. Nate enjoyed the outdoors, especially winter, and would often go hunting with his dad. He liked to travel to new places and go camping at his family’s campsite. Nate had a passion for drama and music, even playing in a few bands while in Texas. He had a love for all animals and had a gentle, caring way with them. Nate will be remembered as a kind-hearted soul who will be missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory forever are his loving mom, Donna Kutz; aunt, Florence (Richard) Hannum; and cousins, Richard, April and Amy. Nate was preceded in death by his dad, Louis “Lou” Kutz.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., where funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Humane Society in Maumee. To leave a special message for Nate’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Kenneth Saunders

Kenneth B. Saunders, Jr., age 77, of Whitehouse, died on Monday, September 5.

Born in Toledo on February 9, 1945 to Kenneth B. Saunders, Sr. and Finis Ruth Gibson Saunders, he was a 1963 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, where he was captain of the football team. Following high school, Ken was employed by Owens-Illinois, first as a tow motor mechanic and later working his way up to project management. After leaving O-I, he was employed by the Mercy Health System until his retirement in various roles, including manager of BioMed, Maintenance and Projects. Along with his son John and brother Randy, Ken was a principal in Saunders Standardbred Stock Farms, a family business dedicated to breeding and racing Standardbred horses in Ohio.

Ken was dedicated to his family and could be relied upon to identify any member of the extended family (past and present), how they were related to every other family member and tell a specific and usually hilarious story about them.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Paquette Saunders; children, Jenni (Phil) Johnson, Sara (Rob) Streight, Emily (Tim) Snyder and John (Leann) Saunders; stepchildren, Chris (Angie) Barricklow, Jamie (Amy) Barricklow, Jennifer (Steve) Soika and Jonathon (Katie) Barricklow; sister, Karen (Dan) Weber; brothers, Roger (Becky) Saunders and Jan (Alison) Saunders; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Randy Saunders; and niece, Amy Weber.

A celebration of Ken’s life will take place on Wednesday, September 21 at the Ward Pavilion at Wildwood Metropark, 4830 Central Ave., Toledo. Visitation with family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until noon and 3:00 until 6:00 p.m., with a service at noon. Lunch will be served after the service and all are invited to join the family for food, memories and conversation. For virtual options, please contact Jenni Johnson at jennifer@totherescuein.com or (317) 513-6823.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Harness Horse Youth Foundation in memory of Kenneth B. Saunders, Jr. Donations may be made by check (payable to HHYF) and mailed to 2711 Friar Tuck Rd., Anderson, IN. 46013, or online at https://hhyf.org/donations/.

Fred Fox

Fred Fox was born at home in Toledo on December 16, 1924. He died on Friday, September 9.

The third child of Virl Otel and Bertha (Schindler) Fox, he grew up with two sisters (Virginia Frank and Mary Fay Ullery) and two brothers (Charles and Richard). He attended St. Theresa’s Catholic School. He was a child of the Great Depression, so from the very beginning, work was the order of the day. He collected junk and sold it for pennies to the neighborhood junk dealer, went door to door selling fruits and vegetables, rode through Toledo with the kindly junk dealer in his horse-drawn cart and later teamed up with his sister, Virginia, to sell high-end magazines to people that actually had money. In his early teens, Fred joined with friend Morris Bordeaux and brothers Charles and Richard to form a fruit and vegetable huckstering enterprise, driving the streets of Toledo selling fruits and vegetables. This continued until his later teens, when he went to work full time for Ohio Roofing and Siding, which is owned and operated by the Fox family to this day.

Fred graduated in 1943 from Scott High School, where he did well in mathematics and took advantage of a special wartime course in celestial navigation. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Army and successfully completed Officer Training School as a navigator/bombardier in the Army Air Force. By 1944, however, the war had turned in our favor and the need for flight personal had decreased, so commissioning was postponed. As it worked out, Fred became a machine gun instructor and a mechanic for a range of multiengine aircraft, attending Lockheed Mechanic School in Burbank, Calif., to become a certified mechanic for the Lockheed Super Constellation, the premier four-engine passenger plane of the day.

In 1946, Fred declined the postponed commission and was discharged from the Army Air Force and returned to Toledo, rejoining the family roofing and siding business. He and his friends joined fraternal groups such as the Catholic War Veterans and Knights of Columbus and celebrated the successful conclusion of World War II, every day of their lives; they were a fun-loving group, an extended family, including the Kitz, Corbo, Nunemaker, Vincent, Bollin, Lincoln and the Sayers families.

Upon returning to Toledo in 1946, Fred met the love of his life, Margaret Walsh, and they were later married at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on June 7, 1947. Sadly, she died in April 1997. Their nearly 50 years of marriage produced five children: Greg (Chris), Gretchen (Bob) Bechtel, Jim (Lorrie), Lisa Thompson (Randy) and John (Lynette). In 1960 they moved from St Theresa’s parish in Toledo to St Joseph’s in Maumee. They were a fun couple and all their children and nieces and nephews were loved and appreciated.

While Fred worked hard in the family business, he played just as hard, making up for a childhood of work. In a lot of ways, his children and to some extent Margaret were like playmates. He was an avid player of pick-up baseball and touch football games and with his family became an avid water skier and snow skier. As he grew older, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren became new playmates. Fred would take them on legendary trips north to the beloved cabin on the Au Sable River in Michigan. With driving lessons on dirt roads, canoe trips and stone skipping on the river, there were euchre and blackjack tournaments with Grandpa the dealer. His great-grandchildren learned to count playing blackjack. He was a very good bowler and eventually came to be the oldest league bowler in the Toledo area. In retirement he took up golf at the age of 70 and became a regular league golfer into his early 90s and enjoyed deep-sea fishing into his 80s with friends and brother Richard.

Fred enjoyed people and with his brothers and sister, he was a manager and salesman for Ohio Roofing; he liked knocking on those doors and introducing himself and talking to homeowners about their needs. In the end, he was always the child huckster going door to door. Fred retired in 1997, with family-trained successors of sons, daughter and nephews. In truth, he never completely retired and was still walking on pitched roofs into his 80s.

In addition to his wife Margaret, Fred was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jack Walsh; sisters, Virginia and Mary Fay; brothers, Charles and Richard; and grandson-in-law, Sean Satter-thwaite. He is survived by his five children; 20 grandchildren, Gary Joseph, Jay (Sofia), Kelly, Brian, Kayla (Sierra), Brooklyn and Devin Fox; Jon (Erin) Bechtel, Melissa (David) Powell, Tom (Leigh Ann) Bechtel, Suzanne (Rob) Maynard, Heather Satterthwaite, Paul (Stacy) Thompson, Mark Fox, Jennifer (Brian) Schumann, Steve Fox, Phil (Anna) Fox, Jackie (Jason) Colgrove, Alex Fox and Katherine Fox; 26 great-grandchildren; and his loved nieces, nephews and extended family friends.

The pillars of his essence were love of God and family, discipline, humility and gratitude. Fred was looking forward to the next step, crossing to the other side, where he could see Margaret and all his friends and family that had gone before, and mostly to see God and our Savior Jesus. Special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Dr. James Ewry for the exceptional care Fred received in his last days.

Family and friends will be received from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Neil Lindsay

Neil Lindsay, age 95, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, September 6 at Fox Run Manor in Findlay.

Born in Sylvania on October 12, 1926 to Stanley and Nina Lindsay, he graduated from Sylvania High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from The University of Toledo and taught briefly at the university. He then went to work for the Jeep Corporation for more than 40 years, retiring as a dispatcher in 1991. After retirement, he was involved with Meals on Wheels in Lucas County. Neil was an avid outdoorsman and a longtime member of the Sierra Club. He also enjoyed photography and square dancing.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Sandra; brother, Dale Lindsay; and sister, Berdena Szymanski. Surviving are his daughters, Ashley (Jim) Greer and Dawn Lindsay; and grandchildren, Matthew Greer, Isaac Thatcher and Rachel Landefeld.

Friends were received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee on September 11, with funeral services on September 12 followed by entombment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.