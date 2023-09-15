Obituaries: 09-14-23

Patricia Beaber

Patricia Lynn Beaber, age 60, known affectionately as Tricia, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, at her home in Maumee, surrounded by family.

Born on January 18, 1963 to Michael and Janice (Toney) Brady, the youngest of three children, Tricia’s courageous battle with glioblastoma came to an end, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She was raised in Toledo and attended elementary school at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns with a group of classmates that became lifelong friends before graduating from Bowsher High School in 1981. In 1985, Tricia graduated from Mercy College of Nursing, setting the stage for her remarkable nursing career and lifelong dedication to health care.

For 34 years, Tricia served as a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, retiring in 2019. She was a natural caregiver, putting her heart and soul into caring for others. Tricia always prioritized her patients, advocating for their well-being, even if it meant ruffling a few feathers. Her decision to become a nurse was partly influenced by her mother, Janice, who was also a nurse, and whom Tricia loved fiercely. Her exceptional skills extended beyond the hospital room to embrace the entire family any time her loved ones needed care.

In October 2023, Tricia and Chris would have celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary, marking 43 years together since their teenage years when they met while working at the Southwyck movie theater. Their love was evident to all who knew them, with Chris standing by her side until her last breath.

Tricia had many passions, but none greater than her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She adored snuggling with babies at family dinners and cherished babysitting her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her family was her most beloved hobby, and her loyalty and protectiveness knew no bounds. Tricia also had a green thumb and found joy in tending to her garden, offering sage advice on battling stubborn weeds or the best ways to get flowers to bloom. Many of Tricia’s fondest memories were made during family vacations “Up North” in Michigan. Countless summer vacations were spent by Houghton Lake and Lake Leelanau, surrounded by family and friends, all packed into tiny cottages making memories she cherished forever.

Tricia is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 41 years, Christopher Beaber; her daughter, Erin (Brian) Jensen; her son, Sean (Lauren) Beaber; her cherished grandchildren, Mia and Brady Beaber; her sister, Deanna (Greg) Lardinais; her brother, Christopher Brady (Becky Johns); her second mother, Mary Anne Steinbaugh; her mother and father-in-law, Mary and Joe Beaber; her sisters-in-law, Jane (Dan) DiSalle and Betsy (Phil) Barone; as well as numerous other loving family members, nieces, nephews and cousins. Tricia was preceded in death by her mother and father, Janice (Toney) and Michael Brady.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where a memorial service to share memories and prayers will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, followed by a celebration of life at Rosaria’s on Third Street in Perrysburg from noon until 3:00 p.m. Tricia touched the lives of many with her compassion, dedication and love. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered for the wonderful person she was.

In lieu of flowers, Tricia’s family kindly requests donations to the Flower Hospital Hickman Cancer Center Foundation https://give.promedica.org/give/478603/#!/donation/checkout or the Sunshine Org https://www.sunshine.org/donate-2/memorial-or-honorarium/. Tricia loved spending afternoons at Sunshine Studios painting pottery or doing crafts with her grandkids and she was a longtime advocate for the organization. The family would also like to express gratitude to the Flower Hospital Hickman Cancer Center Foundation, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and the care Pros from Home Instead for the exceptional support provided throughout this journey.

David Matthews

David Matthews, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 2, at Maumee Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care in Maumee after a long-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born in Toledo on January 29, 1943 to Eugene and Alice (Napolski) Maciejewski. On May 29, 1965, he married Jan, his wife of 58 years. His faith and understanding of Catholicism was always at the forefront of his life. Dave will be remembered as a loving family man and devoted husband. His life was about teaching. He found joy in supporting and teaching his children, grandchildren and his many students over the course of his 34 years in the Rossford school district as an art teacher and coach. Dave put in tireless hours developing young athletes in the CYO (cross country and basketball), Maumee Youth Basketball, The Player’s Choice and Steve Mix Basketball Academy. If you asked him about his greatest joy, it wouldn’t be any award or game he or his children won, it would be the support and love of his wife, Jan.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Alice Maciejewski. He is survived by his wife, Jan; brother and sister, Fred (Sue) Maciejewski and Pat Lowry; his four children, Sherrie (John) Schulte, Brett (Nancy) Matthews, Stacy (Jim) Beaverson and Heidi (Tony) Pasquinelli; and 11 grandchildren, Lauren, William, Hannah, Noah, Keaton, David, Christian, Peyton, Seth, Madison and Caleb.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15 at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Rd., Toledo. The memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Maumee Pointe and Careline Hospice. The love and care of the staff was incredible. In addition, the amazing EMTs from Maumee who helped Dave too many times to count; your kindness will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Please view Dave’s video tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.