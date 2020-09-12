Obituaries: 09-10-20

Mary Worchuck

Mary A. Worchuck, 91, of Napoleon, passed away on Monday August 31, 2020 at Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Center.

Born in Perrysburg on June 29, 1929 to the late Leonard and Helen (Shiple) Magrum, she married Edward J. Worchuck on January 3, 1948 at Saint Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg and he preceded her in death on May 17, 1993.

She grew up with eight siblings on the family farm. In her teens, Mary spent several years taking care of her younger siblings after her mother passed, along with taking high school classes on the weekend at St. Ursula Academy and graduating with honors.

She worked at the Campbell Soup Company for 26 years. During her retirement, she used her creative talents while volunteering at the senior center, where she was the Henry County Senior of the Year in 2004, and at St. Augustine Catholic Church, where she served as an eucharistic minister for the homebound and planned funeral dinners for many years. Mary enjoyed line dancing for many years and performing at various venues.

As her family grew larger and larger, she never forgot anyone’s birthday.

She is survived by seven children, Margaret (Robert) Gyurasics of Swanton; Virginia Fahrer of Napoleon; John Worchuck, Napoleon; Richard Worchuck, Malinta; Michael (Luann) Worchuck, Whitehouse; Mary Jo (Rick) Keller, Napoleon; Kevin Worchuck, Liberty Center; 19 grandchildren, Laura (Ted) McCullough, Jeff (Jodi) Gyurasics, Lea Anne (Kody) Kessler, Joe (Kristi) Gyurasics, David (Brenda) Thomas, Lisa Thomas, Todd (Donna) Worchuck, Jonnie (Brad) Sonnenberg, Jacob Worchuck, Ken Worchuck, Amy Worchuck, Ryan (McKenzie) Worchuck, Jennifer (Bernie) Avondet, Jackie (Rey) Figueras, Lisa (Mark) Spiess, B.J. Bost, Michelle (Brian) Taylor, Greg (Kristin) Keller, and Nick (Tierney) Keller; 35 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Theresa Babcock, Columbus; Rita Klar, Perrysburg; Fran Rothenbuhler, Maumee; and Judy Williams, Maumee. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, James Worchuck; granddaughter, Rachel Fifer; brothers, Charles Magrum and Aloysius Magrum; and sisters, Pat Weis and Suzanne Hagen.

Funeral services will be private for the family. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Senior Center or St. Augustine Catholic Church. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.

Ted Motter

Ted G. Motter, 73, of Perrysburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Born in Toledo on August 30, 1947 to Karl and Helen Motter Sr., he was a 1966 graduate of Maumee High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University.

First and foremost, Ted was a loving husband, father and grandfather “Papa.” Locally, Ted owned and operated Horn Lock and Key in Maumee for many years. His strong work ethic and commitment to his family and business was something many admired. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; his cottage at Vineyard Lake in Irish Hills; fishing, soccer, boating and shooting guns. He was a member of the Brooklyn Sports Club. In 1995, Ted coached his son Brett’s soccer team, (Maumee Express Boy’s 81 Soccer) and led the team to the club’s first and only state championship title.

Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Anne; sons, A.J. (Catrina) and Ryan (Stacey) Motter; grandchildren, Kalub, Keegan, Bryce, Conner, Dylan, Elizabeth, Grace, Cole, Vivian, Ella, Andrew and Katelyn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brett and bother, Karl Motter Jr.

Family and friends were received on September 8 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. A Celebration of Life was held at the funeral home on September 9, followed by interment at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Ruby Baker

Ruby L. Baker, 100, of Waterville, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

She may have only stood 4 feet, 10 inches tall, but if you knew Ruby, you knew her strength, her spirit and her impact on this world was immense. Born May 9, 1920 to Allen and Grace (Bowersox) Gibbons in Grand Rapids, Ohio, Ruby graduated from Grand Rapids H.S. (1938) and became a cosmetologist. She married Marvis Baker, a fellow hairdresser, on August 6, 1940. They had three children and placed roots in Waterville before he passed away. From the 1940s-1980s, she owned three local beauty shops – one in Grand Rapids, two in Waterville – and once held the record for the longest-running independent business in Waterville. Once retired, she continued to do hair at Browning Masonic Community.

She actively supported her community, as well as other professional women, through her service to the Waterville American Legion, AW Business and Professional Women (BPW) chapter, and Beta Sigma Phi. She is survived by her children: Diane Wielinski, Darrel Baker (Cheryl), Duane Baker (Micki); 5 grandkids: Keri Espen (Donnie), Michelle Winters (Jeff), Matt Wielinski (Tracee), Jessica Baker-Ritenour (Josh), Abbie Spillis (Mike), 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, September 10 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. Private burial at Ottawa Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio or the American Legion Whitehouse post.