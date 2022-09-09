Obituaries: 09-08-22

Norman Lawnzak

Norman “Norm” Lawnzak, 85, of Monclova, passed away peacefully on September 3 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on November 23, 1936, in Toledo to Frank and Dorothy (Koester) Lawnzak, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after high school and became a drill sergeant where he proudly served his country. After the Marine Corps he went on to work for General Motors hydramatic plant, where he worked for 32 years.

During retirement, Norm enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Grand Rapids, where he enjoyed boating and fishing with his family. Norm and his wife Carol became snowbirds and spent winters at their home in Cape Canaveral, Fla. There, they enjoyed walking on the beach, fishing and sitting at the pier watching the ships go by. Norm enjoyed spending time with family and was a proud grandfather to Jaclyn and Adam, who lovingly called him “Papa.” Norm will be forever remembered for his generous ways; he never said no. He wasn’t a millionaire, but he had a million memories.

Left to forever cherish his memory is his loving wife of 64 years, Carol Sue Lawnzak; children, Deanna Wright, Brenda (Tom) Kaminski, Trisha (Ahmed) Shoman; grandchildren, Jaclyn Wright and Adam Shoman; brother-in-law, Dr. Ron (Lynn) Fournier; and sister-in-law Gloria (Dick) Valdez.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leonard and Donnie; and sister, Rose.

Norm’s family deeply appreciates the compassionate care he received from the hospice nurses from Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Norman’s memory.

Services were kept private per Norman’s request.

To leave a special message for Norman’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.