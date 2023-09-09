Obituaries: 09-07-23

Mark Zafuto

Mark Stephen Zafuto, age 69, of Maumee, passed away peacefully in May 2023.

He was the first-born child of Joyce Brown and Joseph Zafuto in Newfane, N.Y., where he grew up on Lake Ontario and his love of the Great Lakes began. He attended the Newfane School system, where he was an excellent student and participated in football and wrestling. He and his siblings, Donna (Carl) Brinegar, David (Fran) Zafuto and Richard (Diana) Zafuto also spent part of their summer months at the family camp on Lake Muskoka, Ontario, Canada.

Mark attended Bowling Green State University, where he met six people who became friends for the remainder of his life. He left college to join the U.S. Air Force, and while serving as a medic, he developed his interest in nursing. After his discharge, he met Susan Dandareau, who became his partner of 47 years, and they moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where he earned his BSN from the University of New Mexico. After graduation, his early career was spent first in pediatric intensive care and then at the VA Hospital.

His son Isaac was born in Albuquerque and the family resided in a small A-frame home on two acres in the Manzano Mountains. After eight years, they returned to Ohio, where he continued his education, earning three graduate degrees, an advanced practice licensure and expanded his expertise into cardiac intensive care. In his later years, he became a nursing instructor and published an article in the Journal of Nursing Education entitled “Cooperative Learning: A Means to Promote Metacognitive and Collaborative Skills in Heterogeneous Nursing Students.”

Mark enjoyed all things outdoors, including camping, biking, golfing, sailing, wind surfing, rafting, swimming in the five Great Lakes, gardening and music, attending more than 50 Grateful Dead concerts. He was also active in the Maumee band parents’ organization, co-chairing the Music in Motion competition for several years.

Over the course of 13 years, Mark, along with his family and friends, built an off-grid home on a rural wooded property on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that was to become a full-time retirement home. He deeply enjoyed this period of his life and was grateful for the care and support of the people of Rudyard, Mich., who were instrumental to its success. His dream was cut short by cancer.

Mark’s greatest joy was the birth of his two granddaughters, Scarlet Francesca and Annabelle Grace, and watching Isaac and his wife Lydia create a home filled with love and joy, where the girls are thriving. His favorite weekly activity was visiting Scarlet and Annabelle with Susan and her brother, Conn Dandareau and his wife, Carol. The family will be having small private gatherings to celebrate his life.

Terrence Wagener

Terrence Richard Wagener, age 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, with his family lovingly by his side.

Born on January 15, 1960 to Thomas R. and Jacqueline (Taylor) Wagener, Sr., Terry grew up in Maumee with his six siblings, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In 1984, he married his high school sweetheart, Kim DeStazio. They were married for more than 39 years and had three children, Tony, Nick and Kate, of whom he was incredibly proud. He loved attending their sporting events (soccer, basketball, track and football), musical concerts and theater productions to support them. Terry was joyfully “Gah” (Grandpa) to six grandchildren with two more on the way and was honored to have his youngest grandson named for him. His grandchildren were his world, always snuggling up with him in his chair, asking to go higher on the big swing, begging to be thrown into the pool or sneaking cookies with him into the living room. He loved them more than anything.

A 1978 graduate of St. John’s Jesuit, Terry went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in finance from The University of Toledo and was a lifelong Rockets fan. Right out of high school, he went to work for UPS, becoming a Teamster and driving a package truck on his Bowling Green route for many years. Terry earned his UPS Circle of Honor award for 25 years of accident-free driving and retired in June 2023 after 45 years of employment. He was immensely proud to wear the brown uniform and (to the delight of his children) could spout off every address on his route from memory. This was a never-fail party trick.

Terry had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor with an easygoing nature all the way to the end. He was loyal and always ready to jump in and help out, whether it was by grabbing a paint brush to cut in the corners, lifting a shovel of dirt to plant new shrubs, offering a bit of advice or lightening the mood with a classic dad joke. He was interested in all people and had a list of curious questions ready to go for whoever would sit with him.

He was looking forward to the cooler weather this fall so he could sit at his firepit under the pines with a glass of wine. He had recently picked up his Maumee Panthers senior citizen pass and was excited to attend Friday night football games. Terry had varied interests and passions, including red wine, racquetball, gambling at the casino, buying and selling stocks, the movie Shrek, talking politics, putzing around on his lawn mower, gardening and tending to several butterfly bushes. If you see a butterfly, we are sure it’s him stopping by to say hello.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Thomas R. Wagener, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Kim (DeStazio); his children, Tony (Joy) Wagener, Nick (Mary) Wagener and Kate (Lucas) Keller; grandchildren, Andy, Emma, Terrence, June, Lucy, and Finnegan; mother, Jacque Wagener; and siblings, Kathy (Fred) Krout, Karen (John Columber) Graven, Kelly (Rick) Pickard, Tom (Jolyn) Wagener, Jr., Kris (Sean) Murphy and Kay (Jeff) Bock.

In his last days, Terry received world-class care from the blessed hands of the many surgeons, doctors and nurses at U of M, including Dr. Patel and Dr. Hamilton. Terry’s family extends heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in his complex level of care. The family would also like to thank Terry’s sister-in-law, Jolyn Wagener, for being their guiding force, medical interpreter, their aunt, their sister and their world.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Prayers will begin in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Maumee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center at https://victors.us/terrencerwagener.

Scott Struble

Scott Douglas Struble was a loving partner, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He left this world suddenly at the age of 58 on Monday, August 7 in Waterville.

Born to Virginia and Richard Struble on April 5, 1965, he was a Michigan man for most of his life and moved to Ohio after meeting the love of his life, Angela. Scott never forgot his Michigan roots and remained an avid fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers and Red Wings. Scott took great joy in simple pleasures. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with family friends with a cold beer and music. An avid camper, some of Scott’s favorite places to visit were Higgins Lake, Hocking Hills and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Known for his infectious energy and irrepressible good humor, Scott was always quick with a joke, a funny story or one of his endless facts about music.

Scott’s legacy lives on through those he left behind. His memory will be ever cherished by his loving partner, Angie. He was a proud father to his daughter, Shelby (Bradley), and a supportive stepdad to Cody and Jordan. He will be deeply missed by his best friend and nephew, Richie (Lindsey). Scott is survived by his brothers, Richard, Rock and Jeffrey (Annette); and his sister, Jennifer (Rob); his mother, Virginia; and many nephews and nieces. He now unites with father, Richard, and brother, Mark, who preceded him in death, in the eternal embrace of peace and love.

May his soul find rest and may his family and friends find solace in sharing memories together. Honoring his wishes, no formal services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. In honor of Scott’s memory, his family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to https://mealtrain.com/lk9z84.