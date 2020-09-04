Obituaries: 09-03-20

George Snyder, Jr.

George H. Snyder, Jr., age 98, of Maumee, passed away on Saturday, August 29.

Born on August 10, 1922 to George and Ethel (Boehk) Snyder, he was a lifelong resident of Maumee. Proud to be a World War II veteran, he served in the U.S. Army’s 337th Infantry Regiment, 85th Infantry Division, Company G, in Africa and Italy. In September 2017, he was privileged to fly with other veterans to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. as part of the Flag City Honor Flight. Mr. Snyder worked as a tool and die maker at City Machine and Tool for 40 years and Toledo Blank Inc. for eight years before retiring in 1988. He married Eileen Errington on July 20, 1946 and they spent 54 years together until her death in 2001.

In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling, traveling and attending Maumee City Council meetings. In retirement, he loved to sit on his front porch, ride in the Maumee Memorial Day Parade, find a bargain, play the lottery and give away pens. Mr. Snyder was a lifelong member of I.O.O.F. Lodge 682, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post 320, the Maumee VFW Post 11115 and the former Maumee 2356 AARP chapter.

He is survived by his son, Dennis Snyder; daughter, Debra (Donald) Driscoll; granddaughters, Candy and Heather Whitmore; grandsons, John, Chad and Marc Snyder; great-grandchildren, Grace, Allison, Erin and Dane Snyder; brothers, Ken, Herb and Roger; sister, Phyllis Hoag; and sisters-in-law, Helen and Peg. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eileen Snyder; daughter, Diane Whitmore; brother, Bernard; sister, Beatrice Briggs; brothers-in-law, Bob Hoag and Bob Briggs; sisters-in-law, Beverly and Evonne; daughter-in-law, Patricia; and longtime companion, Madeline Dominique.

A private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be directed to: give2ut.utoledo.edu or mailed to The University of Toledo Foundation, 4510 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43615.

Lyle Fischer

Lyle R. Fischer, age 86, of Perrysburg, passed away on Sunday, August 16, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 27, 1933 in Detroit, Mich., to Walter and Margie Fischer. Lyle graduated from Maumee High School in 1954 and after serving in the Army, he returned to Maumee to marry his sweetheart, Carolyn Sue Dunbar, on May 4, 1957. Together they raised two children, Jenny and Brian, who both learned many valuable life lessons from their dad. Lyle worked for 36 years at Columbia Gas of Ohio, first as a meter reader, then advanced into the marketing department where he made many lasting friendships before retiring in 1996. In retirement, Lyle and Sue had many opportunities to travel together, always enjoying each other’s company and rarely missing any concert, play or sporting event in which their grandchildren were participants.

A very down-to-earth person, Lyle could figure out how to fix or build anything and he loved spending time outside in nature. He was always the first to suggest an adventure, whether it was sailing on the catamaran, walking the trails at a park, ice skating on a pond or driving the dune buggy on the back roads of Michigan while on vacation. He built many bonfires and sledding hills, always fought to put the last piece in a puzzle and presided over thousands of games of euchre or “Oh Heck,” where he usually held the winning ace. He relished, above all else, time with his wife, children, grandchildren and his many groups of friends. We will all miss both his sense of humor and his good advice equally.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Arlis and his brother Ron. He is survived by his wife and loving partner of 63 years, Sue Fischer; children Jenny (Harry) Barlos and Brian (Andrea) Fischer; grandchildren Michael (Rhianon) and Graham Barlos, Jonny and Lyla Fischer; step-grandchildren Lara and Lindy Zeff and Kristen King. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Burial will be private at Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorial contributions may be made in Lyle’s name to the Assistance Dogs Program at the Ability Center in Sylvania.