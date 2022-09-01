Obituaries: 09-01-22

Richard Heckman

Richard Heckman, age 87, of Maumee, passed away on Saturday, August 27.

Born on June 10, 1935 to Ray and Ruth (Frobose) Heckman at home on Shady View Farm, located on Dairy View Road near Pemberville, Dick graduated from Pemberville High School in 1953, after which he pursued a career in farming. He soon changed his mind and graduated from The Ohio State University as an electrical engineer. He then became a licensed professional electrical engineer and a licensed elevator/escalator state inspector. Dick worked for 40 years in technical leadership roles for major domestic and international elevator companies, including Haughton Elevator, Schindler Elevator and Otis Elevator, while living in Ohio and Connecticut.

Dick and his wife Connie were always very active in leadership roles at various Lutheran churches in Ohio and in Connecticut. Dick was also very active in Lutheran Campus Ministries while a student at Ohio State.

Dick’s hobbies included playing golf in his retirement, watching most sports, family life, grandchildren’s activities, and he was a big Ohio State football fan. He loved building things, which included modernizing homes where he lived. One of his most unique accomplishments was designing and building a family cottage in sections in his garage in Maumee and then transporting and erecting the cottage on Marquette Island in Northern Lake Huron.

Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Connie (Nieman) Heckman and his sister-in-law, Prop Heckman. He was always proud of his family and all their many accomplishments. The family consists of son Phill (Gretchen) and their children, Meghan and Jake; daughter Faith (Tom) Jordan and their children, Matthew (Katie) and great-grandson, Oliver; Jennifer (Johnathon); Stephanie; and son Steve (Jennifer) and their children, Samantha and Rachel. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois Ann (Lloyd) Hill; and brothers, Russell (Nancy) and John Heckman.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 915 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Janet Parker

Janet Parker, age 73, of Whitehouse, passed away on Saturday, August 27 in the Elizabeth Scott Care Center.

Born in Toledo on September 28, 1948 to Ray and Donna (Pickering) Parker, she graduated from DeVilbiss High School and attended Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. Janet was employed and retired from the United States Geological Survey Agency as a cartographer. Active in the deaf community in the Toledo area, she enjoyed fishing, riding her bicycle and genealogy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray; and special aunt, Nellie. Surviving are her mother, Donna Parker; brother, Larry Parker; nephew, Steve Parker; niece, Nichole Baker; and cousins.

Friends may visit the family from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6 in the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where a memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. The family suggests memorials to Epiphany Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd of the Deaf Lutheran Church. They would also like to thank the staff at Elizabeth Scott for the wonderful care they gave her. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Melva Plocek

Melva Jewel “Yia Yia” Plocek, age 83, passed away peacefully at her Monclova home on Saturday, August 27, surrounded by family.

Born on February 25, 1939 to Bernard and Margaret (Wells) Gossett, Melva graduated from Woodward High School in 1957 and was an enthusiastic majorette. On July 27 that same year, she married Melvin “Pete” Plocek, with whom she later raised four girls and two boys on their Monclova farm. The two celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary just last month – a day filled with laughs, smiles and memories. Melva retired in 2009 after having worked as a cardiac echo tech for 34 years, employed by St. Luke’s and Mercy Health Partners. She also worked for Dr. Sesinando Torres and Dr. Raj Bhatia. She took pride in her work and held dearly the relationships she made along the way.

Melva was a passionately devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph Maumee Parish, where she served in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) and assisted as a Eucharistic minister, actively committed to deepening her relationship with God and His love. Her strong values and beliefs translated into her support for her community and country, as she served as a proud member of the Republican Club and Zoning Appeal Board. In fact, Melva was active in establishing agricultural zoning changes in Monclova and at one point spoke before the Senate.

Her role as a beloved pillar of the community was easily transcended by her insurmountable love for family. Melva was the matriarch of an extensive family tree, complete with seven children, 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She loved each of them uniquely and unconditionally and took pride in each of their individual accomplishments. Melva’s hobbies included playing piano, creating beautiful glass designs, playing cards with her kids and grandkids and watching sports – rooting always for the University of Michigan and any team for which Tom Brady was playing.

Her legacy is survived by her husband, Pete Plocek; daughters, Kim (Danny) Carothers, of Monclova, Cindy (Brad) Binkley, of Whitehouse, Diane (Rip) Shindorf, of Quincy, Mich., and Kelly (Jerry) Crawford, of Bowling Green; sons, Matt (Sheri) Plocek and Mark (Jodi) Plocek, both of Monclova; and brothers, Dwight (Vicki) Gossett, of Rochester Hills, Mich., and Rich (Dina) Gossett, of Toledo. She meets in Heaven her son, Michael Plocek; grandson, Ross Plocek; sister, Patricia Moore; brothers, Wayne and Dale Gossett; and parents, Margaret and Bernard Gossett.

A special thank-you goes to her fantastic aides, Lisa and Michaela, as well as Patti from Hospice of Northwest Ohio for providing Melva and her family with such a peaceful transition.

Friends and family will be received from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse. A celebration Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3 at St. Joseph Church in Maumee. The family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Joseph Maumee, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Wounded Warriors or American Life League.

Following Saturday’s Mass, it was Melva’s wish to have a University of Michigan tailgate party at her and Pete’s home. Please wear your finest U-of-M gear or whichever team you represent (Melva was always a fan of friendly competition). GO BLUE! To leave an online memory, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.