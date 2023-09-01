Obituaries: 08-31-23

Martha Marsh

Martha Kirkpatrick Marsh, age 94, died peacefully early in the morning on Wednesday, August 25, at Otterbein Sunset Village in Sylvania.

Born in Decatur, Ga., on September 10, 1928 to Thomas Parks and Mary (Wightman) Kirkpatrick, she graduated in 1949 from Hood College in Frederick, Md., where she was vice president of the student government and a member of the Mortar Board, the National Women’s Honorary Society. She earned her master’s degree from Ohio Wesleyan in 1953 (Admin-istrative Assistant to the Dean of Women) and obtained her MBA from The University of Toledo in 1984. Martha married Benjamin F. Marsh on July 12, 1952, at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, Severna Park, Md. They first met at Ohio Wesleyan, but it was their serendipitous connection in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue that really sealed it. And, as they say, the rest is history. In D.C., Martha worked as a research analyst for the CIA (1952-1954) before the two of them decided to move to Columbus, Ohio. Once in Columbus, she spent a year acting as the teenage director of the YWCA (1954-1955). In 1955, they moved to Maumee – the place they would reside for the next 50 years and would forever consider to be their “home.” Martha began working as a social worker for the Child and Family Agency in Toledo, which strengthened her desire to be involved in the community and dedicate herself to serving others in the field of social work.

It wasn’t long before she became an active member (1960-73) of the Junior League of Toledo, serving as secretary and eventual vice president. In this role, she helped develop and direct projects within social work recruitment (Careers in Social Work 1965-67), was involved in the day care for women training programs (Greater Toledo Day Care Centers, board president 1973) and became the chairman of the TV Film Project on Toledo (1967-69). Her dedication in the field led to her being appointed by the Lucas County Commissioners to four terms (1978-92) on the Lucas County Children Service Board. She represented LCCS on the Lucas Co. Welfare Advisory Committee, as well as the Council on Family Violence. Not surprisingly, in 1985, Martha was appointed by the governor to the State Social Services Advisory Committee, where she served for five years.

Martha also served as a member of the statewide board of the Ohio United Way/Ohio Citizens Council (1984-90 and 1971-77) and was the board president (1978-79) of United Central Services. Her extensive knowledge and experience in social work continued, gaining her positions on the board of directors for St. Anthony Villa (1976-78) and the Toledo Crittenton Services (1990-96). Her love of history brought her to co-chair the committee to gain approval of a historical marker for LCCS on the grounds of Fort Miami School in 2008. She sat on the Maumee Senior Center board (1998-2004) and served on the Historic Home Tour Committee. Her community work continued when she was the first woman to be appointed to the Maumee Quality of Life Committee.

Martha was an active member of many organizations, including First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, Maumee Garden Club (president 1977), Kappa Alpha Theta (Toledo Chapter president 1985-87), Toledo Bar Auxiliary, Republican Party (Delegate to National Convention 1992), Toledo Museum of Art (Friend Award, Docent) Hood College Alumni Association and the Ohio Wesleyan University Monnett Club.

Martha and her husband were honored as “Outstanding Citizens” of Maumee in 2002 and she received the “Ivy Award” from the Maumee Garden Club in 2007. She was an avid reader, seamstress and gardener, loved playing tennis with her many friends and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling the world with her husband Ben.

We were blessed to have an incredibly loving, compassionate, kind and caring mother, grandmother and friend. She taught us, by example, the importance of truth and honesty, instilling in us strong morals and values while supporting us in everything we were involved with. A positive spirit, Martha always lifted us up with her smile and encouraging words. She was a strong believer in treating others the way they would like to be treated. She was recruited by many community organizations due to her insightful perspective, attention to detail, intelligence and diplomatic ways. Most of all, she was a truly dignified lady full of grace, always putting others first.

Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband Ben; brother, Thomas Kirkpatrick; and sister in-law, Elizabeth Kirkpatrick. She is survived by her son, Sam; daughter, Libby (John Casanova) Marsh; grandchildren, Cassie, Rena (Don) Workman, Mattie, Benjamin and Hannah Casanova; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Richard) Otto; nephew, David (Sara) Kirkpatrick; and niece, Marian (Graham Quigley) Kirkpatrick.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home at 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Friday, September 1, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral will begin in the funeral home on Saturday, September 2 at 9:30 a.m., followed by the ceremony at First Presbyterian Church in Maumee at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to First Presbyterian Church and Otterbein Sunset Village. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the nursing staff and aides at Otterbein Sunset Village for their love and compassion in caring for Martha. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence H. Taylor, age 80, of Toledo and formerly of Maumee and Waterville, passed away on Sunday, August 20, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, surrounded by his family.

Born on October 3, 1942, Larry was an automobile salesman for many years. He had a real passion for landscaping and woodworking and enjoyed going to the gym, riding his bicycle and spending time with his wife, Debbie, and their dog, Buddy.

Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debra; his children, Lawrence, Jr. (Kim), Jodi and Brian; brother, Greg; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Dorothy (Urbanowski) Taylor; and son-in-law, Jeff Oleyar.

A private memorial has been held. He will live forever in our hearts.

Larry Albert

Larry Keith Albert, age 64, of North Vernon, Ind., and formerly of Maumee, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 25, at his residence.

Born in Toledo on June 2, 1959 to Earl Albert and Nila Sparks Moore, he married Donna West on September 8, 2006, in Brown County, Ind., and she survives. Larry worked I.T. for Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, Ind., from 2003 until 2023 and previously worked as an air traffic controller in South Dakota for six years. Larry enjoyed playing golf, camping and listening to music, especially the blues, jazz and rock ’n’ roll.

Surviving with his wife, Donna, are a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Pettigrew, of North Vernon, Ind.; brothers, Phil Albert, of Ohio, and Terry Archer, of Missouri; and a sister, Cheryl (John) Sofonia, of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Karen Hartman and Iva “Cookie” Sparks.

In keeping with his and his family’s wishes, cremation is planned, with no services to be held at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Vernon, Ind00. Memorial donations may be made through the funeral home in honor of Larry to Our Hospice of Jennings County.