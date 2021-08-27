Obituaries: 08-26-21

Thomas Malone

Thomas “Tim” Malone shuffled off this mortal coil on Monday, August 16.

With bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The University of Toledo and a Specialization in Education (EDS) degree from Bowling Green State University, Tim was a lifelong educator who served as principal at two Catholic schools in northwestern Ohio. He was at St. John’s Jesuit High School, from which he graduated in 1969 (the first graduating class on Airport Highway) for 31 years as an educator and school administrator. In addition, he directed student theater productions for 25 years. In 2011, he was named principal for Kateri Catholic Schools in Oregon, Ohio, where he served for five years, retiring in 2016. In retirement, he returned to SJJ in Advancement as Director of Planned Gifts. In 2015, he was inducted into the St. John’s Jesuit High School Hall of Fame and was also awarded the John A. Thomas Leadership Award by the Diocese of Toledo.

His family was his big passion and the study of history and its teaching came in second. He loved his work and his coworkers, many of whom became lifelong friends. He also met a lot of wonderful people along the way. Mostly, he fully enjoyed the many students he came in contact with during his time as an educator.

Tim and his wife Susan traveled through life together for 45 wonderful years. They raised three outstanding sons and took great joy in their five granddaughters. In retirement, they took road trips to the northwest, southwest and southeast, visiting and traveling with friends while thoroughly enjoying each other’s company. They saw many parts of the U.S. that can never be seen from a plane. Susan will miss his great intellect, often calling him her human thesaurus. She will also miss his endearing nicknames, i.e. rocky mountain canary, buttercup, my little pomegranate, but mostly hearing “Lucy, I’m home.”

Tim loved fishing and would wet a line whenever and wherever he could. Later in life, he picked up golf to provide some comic relief for his sons. He succeeded. He truly enjoyed discussing movies, books and history, rooting for the fighting Irish and commiserating over the Cubs with his sons. A book was usually within reach and the library was always a fun place to visit whether with his children or grandchildren. He tried to live the Jesuit mantra of being a “man for others,” often working with Susan on different projects and in Tim’s words, “It is so important to help others because all we have is each other.”

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan; sons, Casey, Brendan (Allison) and Garrett (Katie); granddaughters, Madison, Scarlet, Rosemary, Evelyn and Layla and his first grandson, “Tommy,” will be born on August 20; sister, Paula Malone; brother, Michael (Valerie); brother and sister-in-laws, Roger and Patricia Dariano, Kathy and Garry Peiffer and Gregory Dariano; and nieces and nephews, Meagan (Bracy) Hansen, Matt Bracy, Jennifer Dayton, Caitlin and Trevor Malone, Tony, Nicholas, Joshua, Jacob and Danielle Dariano, and Christine Peiffer.

A memorial Mass was celebrated on August 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. Memorial donation may be made to the Tim Malone Scholarship Fund at St. John’s Jesuit High School, 5901 Airport Hwy., Toledo, OH 43615, Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and Academy, 3225 Pickle Rd., Oregon, OH 43616 or International Samaritan of Ann Arbor, 803 N Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Beatrice Knott

Beatrice Solomon “Betty” Knott, age 86, of Maumee, passed away on Saturday, July 10.

Born in Cleveland on November 3, 1935 to Harold and Margaret McLeod Solomon, she graduated from Jane Addams High School in Cleveland and attended Western Reserve University before graduating from nurses training at St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland in 1957. After graduation, she worked at Suburban Community Hospital until she married Charles Knott in December 1957. Betty worked part time at several doctors’ offices and then was employed by the State of Ohio Employee Health Services, retiring in 1997. She loved playing Trivial Pursuit with her family and friends.

Betty leaves behind her loving husband of 63 years, Charles; children, Peggy Brahier, Jerry (Julie) Knott and Brian Knott; grandchildren, Amanda (James) Conklin and Jenna (Alex), Jacob, Branson, Mason and Cameron Knott; and great-grandchildren, Daniel and Olivia Conklin.

Services took place on July 16 at the Walter Funeral Home in Toledo, followed by burial in Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania.