Obituaries: 08-25-22

Charles Reynolds

Charles J. “Chuck” Reynolds, age 98, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, August 17 at Ohio Living Swan Creek.

Born in Toledo on September 13, 1923 to Charles and Nettie (Schriner) Reynolds, he graduated from Scott High School in 1941 and The University of Toledo in 1949. Chuck served his country as a U.S. Army combat engineer during World War II and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. After attending the Colorado School of Mines as part of his training, he was stationed in the Philippines. Chuck owned and operated Reynolds Construction and Reynolds Development, which developed Lincoln Woods (Sylvania), Hull Prairie Farms (Perrysburg), Lakeview Shores (Maumee), Crandenbrook (Perrysburg) and Sawmill Run (Holland).

Chuck and his wife Kathryn (Lesher) were married for 63 years until Kathryn passed away in 2016. Chuck and Kathy offered support to multiple organizations, including The Wolcott House Museum Complex, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and the Toledo Symphony. Recently, Chuck helped fund a handicapped-accessible nature trail at Ohio Living Swan Creek. He continued working at his business until his late 90s and will be remembered for his work ethic, his charm and his sense of humor.

Predeceased by his wife, Kathryn and son, Mark Reynolds, Chuck is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Keith) Overly; sons, Brian (Ann) Reynolds and Brad (Julie) Reynolds; grandchildren, Brian Overly, Anne Overly, Andy (Anne) Reynolds, Allison (Jeff) Gogel, Kathleen (Andy) Miller and Peter, Sam, Blake, Seth and Maegan Reynolds; and great-grandchildren, Fred, Will, Theo, Sully, Reese and Mary Kate.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, August 27 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1825 Glendale Ave. in Toledo from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at noon. Interment will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Daniel Adams

Daniel J. Adams, age 84, formerly of Swanton, passed away on Friday, August 19 at Genesis Village in Toledo.

Born in Galion, Ohio on December 30, 1937 to Marvin and Ethel (Wirick) Adams, Dan taught for 37 years with the public school system, including 25 with the Evergreen Local School District. He enjoyed golfing, Ohio State football and spending time with his family.

Dan is survived by his sons, Daniel E. Adams and Doug (Sarah) Adams; grandchildren, Alexandria (Rocky), Cody (Tiffany), Kasey (Bobby), Nikki, Amberlee, Keegan, Marina, Stella, Natlyn and Austin; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Harlan Billow

Harlan Edward Billow, age 86, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19 at Wolf Creek Genacross.

Born in Ney, Ohio on February 15, 1936 to Carl and Mildred (McDonald) Billow, he was a sales rep for Scientific Products and later Baxter. He was very involved in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee. He loved spending his free time with family and friends at Devil’s Lake. He was an alum of The University of Toledo and held season tickets for many years for football and basketball games.

Harlan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois; daughters, Peggy Collins and Joannie Billow; grandson, Joshua Garling; and brother, Al Billow. He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Randy) Sobel; son, Bruce (Ana) Billow; grandchildren, Rorry (Breanna) Collins, Errika Collins, Rick Sobel and Allister (Jessica) Billow; and great-grandchildren, Jayden and Gunner Collins, Alaynah Perez and Caleb Billow.

Friends were received on August 24 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where a funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee, followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Wolf Creek Genacross or a charity of the donor’s choice. The family would like to thank the staff at Wolf Creek and Kind Heart Hospice for the wonderful care they gave him. Online condolences to the family may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Lawrence DeVries

Lawrence “Larry” DeVries, age 82, of Maumee, passed away on Friday, August 19 in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Inpatient Unit in Perrysburg.

Born in Toledo on March 12, 1940 to Samuel and Goldie (Cooper) DeVries, he retired from the former Crown Store Equipment Company. Larry was a member of the Ohio Chapter of The Wheelmen. A caring and gentle nature lover, he was an accomplished decoy and shore bird carver and a member of the Maumee Bay Carvers Association.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Barbara; sons, Kenneth (Teri) and Bradley (Tracy) DeVries; granddaughter, Alexandria DeVries; and his feline companion, Milo.

Per Larry’s wishes, services are private. The family suggests donations in his memory to The Toledo Humane Society, 827 Illinois Ave., Maumee, OH 43537 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

William Earle

William “Bill” Earle, age 87, left us on Sunday, August 21 to join his wife, Marilyn. He passed away from natural causes after a battle with dementia.

Born in Massillon, Ohio on June 21, 1935 to Raymond and Margaret Earle, he resided in Perrysburg Township for nearly 50 years and most recently resided in Maumee. He was a 1953 graduate of Maumee High School, where he served as class president and was involved in many school activities. On October 26, 1957, he wed his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Noftz. They celebrated their 48th anniversary in 2005.

Bill’s professional career included serving as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and working for the U.S. Post Office and Precision Business Forms. The majority of his career was spent as a data processing manager for Johns Manville in Waterville. He was also involved in several organizations, including serving as the treasurer of the Rossford Athletic Boosters, member of the Maumee Eagles, Little League Baseball coach for his sons, co-founder of the NLL football preview, DPMA officer and a 62-year member of the Maumee Elks. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks and received the honor of being selected as Elk of the Year. One of his favorite pastimes was taking his wife to the Elks, meeting with friends and dancing to ‘50s music by live bands.

Bill will be fondly remembered as a devoted and loving father, son, grandfather and husband. He was blessed with the ability to make friends with anyone and especially liked conversing and spending time with his neighbors. His greatest enjoyment, however, was time spent with his family. He followed all the sports activities his sons were involved in during their school and college years. He helped both of his children with property renovations and was always volunteering to help with various other projects.

He attended almost every one of his grandchildren’s sports and school-related activities and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at the Cub Lake family cottage in Hillsdale, Mich. He exemplified what a grandparent should be. Both of his grandchildren, Jessica and Jacob, had the opportunity to live with him in Maumee while attending post-high school education classes.

Some of Bill’s favorite hobbies included displaying his great sense of humor regardless of the situation, gardening, house renovations, having a cold one with neighbors, attending and actively being involved with local government and community-related meetings and events, grilling (including cooking his famous “marathon” chicken) and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his lady friend, Jan Rastocan, during the later years of his life.

He is survived by his sons, Michael and Mark; grandchildren, Jessica and Jacob; brother, James; sister, Sheilah; and other family members and friends. He was preceded in by death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret Earle; brother, Daniel Earle; and in-laws, Walter and Orpha Noftz.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where additional visitation and funeral services will take place on Saturday, August 27 beginning at 10:00, with the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maumee Elks or the Maumee Eagles. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.