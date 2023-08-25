Obituaries: 08-24-23

Jerry Karsten

Jerry G. Karsten, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 71 on Friday, August 11.

Born in Toledo on July 13, 1952 to Jack and Joyce Karsten, he spent most of his career working out of the Laborers Local 500 and Toledo Engineering Co., Inc. On April 17, 1970, he married the love of his life, Karen. They raised three sons, Jim, Jason and Jeremy, and a daughter, Jodi. Jerry was an avid Ohio State, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Browns fan. He had a passion for gardening and loved to watch his grandchildren compete in sports. He enjoyed traveling the world and engrossing himself in the culture and food of the countries in which he worked. He was known for his quick wit and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Jack; mother, Joyce; brother, Jack; and son, Jeremy. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen; his three children, Jim (Marla), Jodi (Tom) Brill and Jason (Cassie); sisters, Janelle, Jamie and Janis (Howard) Graves; brother, Jeff; grandchildren, Jenna, Jessica, Julia, Tommy, Kathryn, Michael and Jacob; and best lunch and driving buddy, Bill Logie.

Jerry is interred at Highland Memory Gardens.