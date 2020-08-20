Obituaries: 08-20-20

Cameron Bird

Cameron G. Bird, age 44, passed away on Wednesday, July 15 as the result of a tragic auto accident, and will be missed by all his family and friends.

Born in Toledo on November 1, 1975 to Robert A. and Victoria L. (Langenderfer) Bird, Cameron attended Maumee City Schools and was a 1995 Springfield High School graduate. After graduation, he coached a football team at Christ the King School. He drove a truck for Treu House of Munch as well as a few other companies. He enjoyed life to the fullest – riding his motorcycle, biking and swimming and just having fun with family and friends. Cameron loved his two dogs, Zack and Reggie. He was a Christian and attended church regularly and he loved to mentor others and reach out to others in need with the word of God. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his love of his family and friends, vibrant smile, reliable sense of humor and distinctive laugh.

Cameron was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bird; paternal grandparents, William Bird and Betty (Levee) Bird; and maternal grandparents, Gerald Langenderfer and Margaret (Steele) Langenderfer. He is survived by his mother, Victoria Bird; loving sister, Alexandria Bird; Judy (Bill) Hanna, his mom by heart; Todd (Tiffany) Bobash, who became and loved Cameron as his brother; aunts and uncles, Gerald Langenderfer, Jeffrey Langenderfer, Bridget (Rick) Holmes, Bonnie (Chris) Shelton and William (Linda) Bird; as well as cousins and friends.

There will be a memorial service at the Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, followed directly by interment in Toledo Memorial Cemetery in Sylvania. The family asks those who wish to donate in his memory do so to the Toledo Humane Society, 827 Illinois Ave., Maumee 43537; or to the Maumee United Methodist Church Mission Fund.

Donna Farley

Donna Farley, age 86, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, August 10.

Born in Pemberville on August 3, 1934, she was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, entrepreneur and a friend of everyone who knew her. Donna also was the executive secretary for the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Ohio for many years and she also spent several years volunteering for the Toledo Zoo.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Richard, she leaves behind her sons, John (Denise), Mark (Sheri) and James (Simona); the pride of her life, her grandchildren, Jessica (Mitch), Sarah (Zach), Samantha, Taylor, Amanda and Shi Lin; and great-grandchildren, Vera, Thomas and Ruth.

A private service took place on August 14 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 33000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Jean Dominique

Jean Francis (Tuss) Dominique, age 57, of Waterville, passed away on Friday, August 14 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

Born in Wauseon on June 11, 1963 to Robert and Audrey (Reed) Dominique, she was raised in Archbold and graduated in 1981 from Archbold High School. She played volleyball and graduated from Ohio University in 1985. Jean worked as an account executive at UPS for 32 years, earning many awards throughout her career before retiring in August 2018. She was looking forward to starting her new career as a lunch lady at Anthony Wayne Junior High School.

Jean had a zest for life, never met a stranger, lit up a room and had a contagious laugh. She cherished her family, her friends, the Lions, Buckeyes and her Natty Light. She was extremely proud of her family’s local bar, Ickey’s, named after her late dad, Robert “Ickey” Dominique. Jean was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2001. After surviving a fierce battle, she helped create the Lymphoma No-Moma volleyball tournament that helped to raise almost $100,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

She met Marnie Bachman on October 21, 1994. They were married on August 15, 2015. She survives, along with her children, Jordyn Dominique Bachman and Rylee Dominique Bachman; mother, Audrey Dominique; siblings, James “Bummer” (Susan) Dominique, Joe (Debbie) Dominique, Jake (Julie) Dominique, Jack (Kim) Dominique, Jeff Dominique, Jill Dominique and Janee Dominique; mother-in-law, Sandee Bachman; sister-in-law, Kindl (Ann) Bachman; brother-in-law, Larry (Joanne) Bachman; nieces and nephews, Bobby Dominique, Kate Dominique, Gina (Dan) Benecke, Maureen (Dusty) Bernath, Joe Dominique, Jade (Cassie) Dominique, Samantha Dominique, Wes Kirby, Jared Dominique, Summer (Trent) Thompson, Abe Dominique, Jed (Molly) Dominique, Nichole (David) Marks, E.J. Bachman and Evan Bachman; and many great-nieces and nephews. She also had an unbelievable support group of friends. Jean was preceded in death by her father, Robert Dominique; father-in-law, Edward Bachman; and nephew, Adam Dominique.

Family and friends will be received from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 at Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Rd., where a private family service will be held on Friday, August 21, with interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitors are asked to be mindful of social distancing and are asked to wear masks as mandated by the governor. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Jean’s honor are asked to please consider the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville, OH. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Marjorie Wagener

Marjorie Ann Wagener, age 88, of Perrysburg, died on Monday, August 10.

Born in Maumee on May 5, 1932 to William and Luella (Brown) Landis, she graduated in 1950 from Maumee High School. She remained in close touch with her classmates through the years and enjoyed class reunions. Marge held several positions in retail clothing, including at Pappagallo’s in Maumee, but she embraced and loved her primary vocation as wife, mother and grandmother. Energetic, hospitable and kind, she was devoted to the care of her family and shared her joy with everyone. In her free time, Marge enjoyed gardening, baking, knitting and playing bridge. She was a devout member of St. Rose Parish in Perrysburg and remained linked, due to her husband’s affiliation with the former Divine Word Seminary, to Divine Word priests throughout her life.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Brian (Sandra) Wagener, Shane (Beverly) Wagener, Shelly (Thomas) Konz, Brent (Colleen Ryan) Wagener, Shannon (John) Clarke and Brandon (Colette) Wagener; grandchildren, Traeonna “Amanda” (Megan), Aaron and Brodie (Lauren) Wagener, Kara (Scott) Southwick, Cody (Joe) Bigaila, Christopher, Gabi, Colin Clarke, and Cassidy, Savannah, Braden and Blake Wagener; and great-grandchildren, Quinn Wagener, Daemien Cunningham-Wagener, Rosalie Hintz and another due in October. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Alfred Wagener on December 31, 1999; sister, Kathryn Errington; and brother, William Landis.

Family and friends were received on August 13 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. A funeral Mass was celebrated on August 14 at St. Rose Catholic Church, followed by committal rites and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rose Church or the Divine Word Missionaries, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082.

Joann Nelson

Joann Sylvia (Bigford) Nelson, age 85, died on Friday, August 14 of COVID-19 in Toledo

Born in Appleton, Wis., on May 14, 1934 to Bert and Viola Bigford, she married Robert Arthur Nelson, of Racine, Wis., in 1952. Together they raised five sons, Michael Allen, Steven Arthur, Daniel Alvin, Thomas Allen and James Andrew. In addition to raising a large family, Joann studied tax preparation and went on to own and operate her own successful tax preparation business in Maumee, where she and her husband relocated in 1977. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, Joann was active in the Lutheran church throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2017; son, Dan, in 2018; and granddaughter, Laura, in 1983. She is survived by a brother, Glen (Rosella) Bigford; sons, Michael (Dee) of Kenosha, Wis.; Steven (Nicola), of Woodstock, Ill.; Thomas and James, of Toledo; grandchildren, Jesse, Sarah, Daniel (Dilan), Jeff, Timothy and Marissa; and great-grandchildren, Jakob, Jaxson, Scout and Harper; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Family and friends were received on August 19 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Funeral services will be private, as will interment in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. The family suggests memorial donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, which provided compassionate care to both Joann and Bob in their final days.