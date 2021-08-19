Obituaries: 08-19-21

Jeannette Weiker

Jeannette Eileen Weiker, age 92, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, August 10.

Born on June 5, 1929 to Forest and Beatrice (Sauter) Giffin, Jeannette was a member of the Eastern Star and was in the Scottish Rite, Northern Light as well as a Grotto member. She was also a former member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee. During her children’s time in school in Maumee, she was a proud band parent as well as a part of the Fort Miami PTO. She also spent time as a member of the Maumee Fire Auxiliary.

Left to cherish Jeannette’s memory are her sons, Timothy Weiker and Neal (Jody) Weiker; grandchildren, Louis, Dennis and Kevin; and great-grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob and Lucas. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dewey; parents, Forest and Beatrice; daughter-in-law, Sue Weiker; and siblings; Beryl, Forest, Warren, Joyce and Bernice.

Services took place at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, on August 16.

Margaret Rice

Margaret Ann Rice, 79, of Whitehouse, passed away on August 15 at her home. Born in Toledo on August 12, 1942 to Emil and Anna (Schudel) Elendt, she worked at Rimer Enterprises Inc. for 16 years and retired in 2004. Margaret was a member of the Whitehouse American Legion Post 384. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing cards and spending time with friends and family.

Margaret married Richard E. Rice on October 12, 1968, in Neapolis. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2021. She is survived by sisters, Dorothy (Richard) Keifer of Whitehouse, and Betty Studer of Grand Rapids; special nieces, Paige (Tom) Lewis, Kim (Bob) Kovar, and Shelly Keifer, special great-nieces, Brittany (Beccah) Albright, Katie (Austin Skinner) Taber, and Amber (Nick Schiavone) Thomas; Dick’s children, Stacey and Melody, and many other nieces, nephews, and friends that were like family to her. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Elendt and Roger (JoAnn) Elendt; sister, Marie (Harry) Walters; and brother-in-law, Ralph Studer.

There are no services planned at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Richard Wardell

Richard E. Wardell, age 89, of Waterville, passed away on Saturday, August 14 at Otterbein Senior Living in Pemberville.

Born in Dennison, Ohio on July 25, 1932 to Gerald and Bernice (Webster) Wardell, he served in the U.S. Army and worked as a bank manager for Toledo Trust for more than 30 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville, where he was a past church treasurer, head usher for 40 years and a member of its dart ball team. He was also a member of Fishers of Men Church in Pine Island, Fla., and the Farm Bureau. Dick enjoyed fishing, gardening, mowing his lawn, watching sports and bowling.

He married Dorothy L. Schwartz 65 years ago on November 24, 1955. She survives, along with their children, Tom Wardell (Deb Johnson), Kathy (Les) Graham, Linda Selders and Jane Wardell; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth Wardell. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Connie Sue Wardell; son-in-law, Mark Selders; and sister-in-law, Garland Wardell.

The funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 19 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, with Pastor Steve Bauerle officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Zion Lutheran Church. The family requests that all those attending please wear a mask. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dunnfuneralhome.com.