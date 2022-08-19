Obituaries: 08-18-22

Linda Shafer

In the 3 o’clock hour on the morning of Saturday, August 6, Linda Lou Shafer found peace and joy as she entered into the gates of Heaven. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Defiance to Jack and Betty Jane Cummings, upon the end of World War II, Linda finally met her father at age 3, as he had left for war shortly after his wife became pregnant. Linda was an only child. Throughout her childhood years, she spent time and developed an incredible bond with her mother and her grandparents, especially her grandmother (Mimi). Her father Jack, who was a chemist, moved his family closer to work in Bowling Green, where Linda attended Bowling Green public schools up until her junior year. Her mother suffered a chronic illness, which prompted her family to move back to Defiance to be closer to family. She finished her junior and senior years and graduated from Defiance High School.

Linda met the love of her life, “her boy” John, while soaping car windows and pranking friends. Although it may have been awkward at the time, it was fate that Linda was caught by John soaping his brother’s car, which he was driving that evening. Their paths continued to cross and finally they started dating. The couple was married on September 30, 1966. Linda adored John and loved caring for him. She was by his side when he received the amazing gift of life – his new heart. He survived various cancers, 40 days on the ventilator and five months in rehabilitation when he survived COVID pneumonia.

The couple had two children, Andrew John and Megan Lynne, and raised their family in Defiance and Waterville. Linda’s first employment was for Defiance High School as a school secretary and then for Johns Manville. She was a fabulous homemaker, although as anyone who knew Linda knew, she could not stay home for long. She then worked for GTE Valenitem followed by SeaGate Plastics. She made lifelong friends at work and loved being with people.

Linda had the gift of gab and an open heart to easily make connections with people, even complete strangers. She was well known in her neighborhood and enjoyed helping her neighbors by serving on the HOA board and planting flowers at the entrance of their subdivision. Linda was an avid gardener and loved getting her fingers dirty. Mowing the yard twice a week was not uncommon, as she enjoyed being outside and always wanted her yard and landscaping to stand tall.

She had amazing friends whom she loved spending time with – golfing, grabbing dinner, decorating the Maumee United Methodist Church altar or just talking. Her faith was deep and she loved reading the Bible and reciting scriptures. She always had a book in hand and was a phenomenal cook; soups and sheet pan dinners being her current favorites. Decorating their house and helping others decorate gave her such joy.

Spending time with family, her grandkids and grandpups was a must. Linda (Mimi) wouldn’t miss an opportunity to watch the grandkids play sports, talk or FaceTime on the phone and work on projects together. Every day she watched her grandpups, whom she loved deeply. Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is now with her Mom and Dad, her Mimi, and surrounded by her Heavenly family. Her wish for us would be to make a positive connection with a neighbor, a new friend, a family member or even a stranger and have a meaningful conversation and share kindness and joy.

Surviving Linda are her husband, John; children, Andy (Kristen) and Megan (Steve); grandchildren, Elle Malczewski, Addison Shafer, Morgan Malczewski and Ansley Shafer.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. A celebration of life service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22 at Maumee United Methodist Church in Maumee, with a luncheon to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Life Connection of Ohio.

We hold you in our heart until we can hold you in heaven. We know you are picking violets in heaven. We love you, Linda-Mom-Mimi!

Larry Lukachek

Larry Lee Lukachek, age 72, of Whitehouse, passed away on July 16 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Born on July 19, 1949 to Frank and Donna (Harman) Lukachek, Jr., Larry resided in Whitehouse his entire life. He developed a strong work ethic as a youth while working for the family business, Harman Sinclair. After graduating from Anthony Wayne High School in 1967, he served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970, which included a tour in Vietnam. After he returned home, his good buddy Randy Jacobs urged him to become a Local 50 journeyman plumber. “Luke” and Randy owned Whitehouse Plumbing for several years and then he went on to work for Hank’s Plumbing and Heating until his retirement in 2007.

Larry thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his brother and nephew going to car shows. He was also a willing and able handyman who never hesitated to help someone in need. Larry and his brother were considered the maintenance team for both Hope United Methodist Church and Hope Daycare and played an important role in fixing things. He was a simple man who lived a simple life, with a big heart. Larry will forever be remembered for his gentle smile and laughter that could soothe your soul even on your worst day.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Rick (Pam Rupp) Lukachek; nephew, Nick (Suz Watson) Lukachek; niece, Sarah Waller; great-nieces and nephews, Jayce and Josie Lukachek and Austin and Savannah Babcock; and a host of lifetime friends.

A celebration of Larry’s life will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19 at Hope United Methodist Church, beginning with visitation at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Whitehouse American Legion immediately following for a celebration dinner. Memorial donations may be made to Hope United Methodist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave an online memory, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.