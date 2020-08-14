Obituaries: 08-13-20

Joshua Bernard

Joshua A. “Josh” Bernard, age 37, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, June 23.

Josh was the Director of Information Technology for OBS Financial for 17 years. He loved technology from an early age, building his first computer at age 14. The owner of the computer store where he purchased the components was so impressed with his knowledge that he asked him to get a work permit and offered him a job. Josh devoted time late into the night learning advancements in technology to find better ways of doing things in order to help others. He also loved traveling, flying his drone, music and movies, but most of all spending time with his many friends and family and being “Uncle Pooh” to his friends’ little girls, whom he loved dearly.

Preceded in death by his father, Jack Bernard; grandmother, Ellen Renaux; and cousin, Rogier Renaux, Jr.; Josh is survived by his mother, Cinda; brother, Chad; niece, Allison; uncle, Rogier (Barbara) Renaux; aunt, Karen Warren; and furbaby, Ripley.

A celebration of Josh’s life will be held at a date yet to be determined, due to COVID concerns. Memorial tributes may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society, Family House or a charity of the donor’s choice. Josh will be terribly missed, but always in our hearts.

Rae Paul

“Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31

On July 3, Rae Paul, the matriarch of the Paul family, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus with her family holding her hands.

She was born on October 30, 1929 in Monaville, W.Va., the second child of Mae and Warren Colley. Rae and her husband Danny lived in Maumee for 33 years, with all of their children graduating from Maumee High School. After her last child graduated, Rae worked for the Kelly’s IGA bakery and The Andersons bakery for 16 years. Rae and Danny moved in 1999 to Atlantic Beach, Fla., where their two daughters lived. Rae loved the sun and spent her last 20 years enjoying the beaches of Florida.

Rae was a Christian woman. She loved the Lord with all her heart and longed for the day when she would see Jesus face to face. She was a prayer warrior, and her endless prayers and constant petitions before the Father were a constant source of strength. She loved well, gave generously, forgave quickly and always extended mercy. Her example of what a godly woman should be was modeled daily for all who knew her. She was a lioness when it came to her family. Her strength, dignity and faithful instruction gave them a solid foundation on which they could build. Her children never doubted their mother’s unending love for them. She encouraged them to strive to meet their goals and achieve their dreams. And so, they did.

Rae suffered tremendous loss in her later years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny; daughter, Linda Skeeles; sons, Danny Ray Paul and David Paul; and brother, Gerald Colley. Her faith in God and the amazing strength that came from that love helped her not only get through these difficult times but also gave her the fortitude to remain hopeful and joyful until the very end.

She is survived by her son, Frank (Marcia) Paul; daughter, Michelle Paul; grandchildren, Chad Skeeles, Toni Skeeles-Jones, Rebecca Adamson, D.J. (Amy) Paul, Nathan (Rita) Paul, Adam (Grace) Burkett and Ashley Burkett; and great-grandchildren, Bryon Jones, Jr., Matthew Adamson, Caydence Adamson, Makayla Paul and Taylor Paul. Rae loved her nieces and nephews as her own and she is survived by her nephews, Jerry (Luann), John (Kelly) and Matt (Melissa) Colley; and nieces, Leah Emory, Anne (Jim) Domanowski, Tina (Randy) Kincaid, Jane Monroe, Jacqueline (Steve) Sorohan and Carol (Shad) Bucher. Rae was a faithful friend and is survived by many special friends from her church in Ohio and in Florida, especially her dear friends, Dessie Bishop and Susan Dyer.

Rae will be laid to rest with her husband, Danny, at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. The family asked that any memorials be made to a ministry that was near to Rae’s heart, Embracing His Call Ministries, 2602-30 Isabella Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Please visit the online tribute at quinn-shalz.com.

Leanna Dodds

Leanna Arline (Williams) Dodds, age 83, of Waterville, made her journey to Our Father on Friday, July 31.

Born in Auglaize County, Ohio on May 17, 1937, she married Gary, her husband of 65 years, on December 30, 1955. She graduated from Kenton High School in 1955 and worked for the Kenton Times newspaper. She moved on to The Anthony Wayne Standard in Waterville as chief editor, from there to the Northwest Signal in Napoleon and finished her career in real estate for Reiser Realty. Leanna’s first love in life was her family – children, grandchildren and the added blessing of being able to enjoy her great-grandchildren. With a competitive spirit, she enjoyed tennis and pickle ball and cards with friends and family. She and her husband had circles of dear friends that spanned from Ohio to Michigan and into Florida.

Leanna was preceded in death by her parents, Cleta Naomi Myers and Luther Williams; stepfather, Charles Myers; and brothers, Hank (Merlin), Luther, Daniel, Jim and Dwain. Surviving are her husband, Gary; sister, Monad Faye; children, Cheri (Steve) Saneholtz and Tracy (Neil) Mock; grandchildren, Tyler (Melissa) Saneholtz, Joseph (Chelsea) Saneholtz, Adam (Katelyn) Mock and Alexandria Mock; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service took place at Walker Mortuary in Napoleon, followed by interment in Glenwood Cemetery in Napoleon, due to the pandemic. A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Merub Morris

Merub Adell Morris, age 73, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, August 4.

Born on December 5, 1946 to John and Bernice (Leasman) Morris in San Diego, Calif., she was employed at Swanton Healthcare. She enjoyed painting, spending time with her dogs, baking, visits with her McDonald’s friends in Maumee and long conversations on the phone with friends. Merub was a member of the New Apostolic Church in Fremont.

Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her sister, Mary Ann (Ted) Reed, and many cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15.

Sara Satterthwaite

Sara Irene Satterthwaite, age 41, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, August 5.

Born on December 26, 1978 to David and Ann Marie (Nortz) Satterthwaite, she was raised and cared for by her parents for 20 years and due to her disabilities became a resident at Sunshine Communities. Sara had a secure and active life and was a fighter with her medical issues. Her presence and smile brought joy to family, friends, staff and volunteers at both home and Sunshine. She loved water, sunshine, music and horseback riding. She was happy to help others by donating her organs. She will be dearly missed but is reunited with her brother, Sean, as they begin their next journey together.

In addition to her parents, Sara is survived by her sister, Liz Satterthwaite; and nieces, Sophia Rose and Phoebe Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; brother, Sean Satterthwaite; and uncle, Tom.

Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunshine Communities or in the care of Ann Marie Satterthwaite for a scholarship fund for Sara’s nieces, Sophia Rose and Phoebe Elizabeth.

Madonna Brenner

Madonna Anna Brenner, age 95, of Stryker, passed away on Friday, August 7.

Born on March 8, 1925 in Defiance County to the late Edward and Irene (Batt) Schindler, she graduated from Ney High School in 1943. On June 5, 1946, she married Lawrence “Larry” Brenner, who preceded her in death in 2017. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a chiropractic assistant at the Williams Clinic. Madonna was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bryan and a former member of the Stryker Gardening Club. She loved flowers of all shapes, sizes and colors. She was known for sharing her black raspberries and her redbud trees and new saplings.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda (Raymond) Hertel, of Antwerp; daughter, Mary (James) Burns, of Maumee; grandchildren, Troy and Chad (Debra) Everhart and Catherine, Sean, Marybeth and Maggie Burns; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Gavin and Carson Everhart; sisters, Marybelle Timbrook, Janice Neiling and Jean Ewers; brother, Cletus Schindler; and sister-in-law, Patsy Schindler. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; son, William Brenner; sister, Bernadette Sheets; brothers, Richard, Francis and Robert Schindler; and infant sister, Armella.

Due to the pandemic, all services will be private. A funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bryan with Fr. Andrew Wellmann officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Georgette Schohl

Georgette A. Schohl, age 100, formerly of Maumee, passed away on Friday, August 7.

Born on March 29, 1920 in Parkersburg, W.Va., to George and Blanche (Maison) Wittebort, she was a longtime employee at the Food Town headquarters in Maumee. Her first husband, James Hertzfeld, was killed in the service during World War II in November 1944. Her second husband, Paul Schohl, preceded her in death in August 1992. Georgette was most proud of her four sons. Known for her dry wit and sense of humor, when her boys told her to quit worrying, she told them, “When you read this, you’ll know I quit worrying.” She was truly devoted to her family and liked to know they were all healthy and safe and together as much as possible. Georgette also really enjoyed cooking for all of her family.

Preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sister, Rose Sonner; brother, Robert Wittebort; and granddaughter, Kristin Hertzfeld, Georgette is survived by her sons, Thomas (Gloria) Hertzfeld, Robert (Mary) Hertzfeld, Michael Hertzfeld and John (Bridget) Schohl; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private with interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Eugene Fuller

Eugene “Shorty” Fuller, age 91, passed away on Saturday, August 8.

Born on February 15, 1929 to Walter and Elsie (Clark) Fuller, he graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1947 and in 1950 he married Juanita Huddleston; they were able to enjoy 43 years together before her passing in 1993. After having twin girls in 1952, Shorty enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1954-56. During his pre-service days, he worked as a mechanic and a racecar driver, racing under the name of Shorty Mitchell. Entrepreneurship took hold, and Shorty became the owner of multiple body shops, truck stops, Fuller’s Marina, the Byrnegate Lounge and the Kold Keg Restaurant.

His interests were many. He was a member and past commodore of the Maumee River Yacht Club, member of Harborview Yacht Club, member and past president of the MRYC Blue Gavel and member of the Maumee Elks, Maumee Eagles and American Legion. Shorty enjoyed boating, NASCAR, puzzles and golfing (which he played into his 90s). He loved his “Chick Mobile,” a Mazda Miata convertible, and for his 80th birthday, he bought himself a Harley Davidson motorcycle. At MRYC he would sponsor cocktail parties on his boat for his “Shorty’s Angels.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; stepmother, Jeanette Fuller; and sons-in-law, Fred Doriot and Pete Kramp. Surviving are his daughters, Karin Doriot and Sharon Kramp; grandchildren, Jody Dohanos and Kurt Kramp; sisters, Jan Osterhout, Bev (Stan) Mylek and Barb (Butch) Rode; and great-grandsons, Derek, Dylan, and Devon.

Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by a Blue Gavel and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Masks will be required. Due to the limited number of people allowed by the cemetery, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maumee United Methodist Church Mission Fund or the Toledo Humane Society.