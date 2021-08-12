Obituaries: 08-12-21

David Roper

David J. Roper, age 83, of Perrysburg, passed away in his home on Tuesday, August 3.

Born in Tiffin on December 23, 1937 to Louis and Evelyn Roper, he married Molly on September 5, 1959 in Los Angeles. Dave served as a Machinist Mate Second Class Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958 on the USS Hornet. He was Worshipful Master of Boaz Lodge and Phoenix Lodge, affiliated with Robinson Locke Lodge 659, Phoenix Lodge 123, Northern Light 40, Ft Meigs Chapter 29 RAM, Toledo Council 33, Toledo Comman-dery 7, Turkey Foot Council AMD, Apollo Chapter 1 RAM, May Elliott Chapter OES and Zenobia Shrine. He joined the Scottish Rite in 1980, served the Lodge of Perfection as Thrice Potent Master from 1994-96 and as Valley Trustee. He was coronated a 33rd-degree Mason on September 28, 1999 in Atlantic City, N.J. and was past president of the 8th Capitular District and past DEO of the 8th Capitular District.

Dave is survived by Molly, his loving wife of 61 years; son, Bill (Norma) Roper; daughters, Sherri Armstrong and Julie Hill; grandchildren, Amanda Boyd, Chad (Sarah) Roper, Lisa Smith, Wesley Hill, Lance (Tori) Roper and Kyle Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Sara Murphy, Adilyn and Adria Smith and Violet Roper; sisters, Janet (John) Hughett and Sandy Haynes; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob Walters; and granddaughter, Kristi Hill.

Visitation took place on August 6 and 7 at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home in Perrysburg, followed by the funeral service and burial in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.