Obituaries: 08-10-23

Ned VanScoder

Ned VanScoder, age 73, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 24 at his home in Toledo.

Born on January 13, 1950 to Paul and Evelyn VanScoder, Ned worked for many years at Core and Main and retired at age 65. He enjoyed playing golf and riding his Harley.

Ned was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; sister, Debra VanScoder; and half-sisters, Joanne Williams and Carole Botek. He is survived by his sister, Sue (Mike) Napolski; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Amy Zaborowski, Kenny and Jeanette, Paul and Sue, Gayle, Deb and the 1968 Class of Maumee High School.

A celebration of life will take place from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13 at the American Legion Post 320 at 204 Illinois Ave. in Maumee.

Dorothea M. Etue

Dorothea M. Etue, age 96, of Maumee, passed away on Sunday, July 30 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Born in Toledo on March 23, 1927 to Henry and Viola (Rust) Hartman, she grew up in Toledo’s South End and graduated from Libbey High School in 1945. Shortly after, she married George Etue, with whom she would spend many years. Dorothea spent most of her working life at Bargain City and when she had free time was an avid reader, quilter and gardener. She was a lifelong member of St. Lucas Lutheran Church and will be missed by many for her loving nature.

Left to cherish Dorothea’s memory are her daughter, Yvonne Reed; grandsons, Jason James (Jennifer) Reed and Ryan Reed; great-grandchildren, Hutch M. and Charlotte J. Reed; nephew, David; and niece, Nola. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Etue; and son, Kenneth.

She was interred in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to St. Lucas Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left to her family online at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

James Servais

James Raymond Servais, age 62, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3.

Born in Toledo on January 20, 1961, Jim married the love of his life, Ruth, in 1985 and together they raised two daughters, Libby and Emily. His family came first in his life. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. Jim had an infectious smile and loving sense of humor. He was both fearless and humble as a friend and coworker. Highly respected for his inventive intelligence, he was known for his inspiring work ethic and for his loyalty, straightforwardness and dedication to those he loved.

Jim was an electrical engineer by profession and this worked its way into everything he did. He attended Maumee High School and then the National Institute of Technology in Michigan. He worked until the day he passed at RōBEX, where he helped develop the company from its early stages and is credited with some of its patents. Jim previously worked for many years at Kaufman Engineered Systems, where he made a great impact and made many lifelong friends.

Outside of work, Jim had many passions, including restoring classic cars, renovating his family’s historical home, being the best father, friend and teammate imaginable to his daughters and kicking back on the water at their cottage with their dogs. Jim was thorough in everything he did, never cutting corners when there was a right way to do things. Jim was beloved by his community, was a mentor to many and was a rock to his girls, to whom he will always be a hero.

James was preceded in death by his father, Don Servais; and brother, Marty Servais. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Servais; daughters, Libby (Stephan Stubbins) Servais and Emily (D.J.) Yark; grandchildren, Sloan Yark, Elliott James Stubbins and one more on the way in December; mother, Alice Servais; and siblings, Don (Dianna) Servais, Steve Servais and Linda (Tom) Byers.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jim’s life and enjoy a luncheon in his honor on Thursday, August 10, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Toledo Country Club, 3949 River Rd., Toledo. An informal presentation will begin at noon and the gathering will end at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.