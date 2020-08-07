Obituaries: 08-06-20

Robert Shuler

Robert Harold (Bob) Shuler, age 74, passed away on Thursday, July 23 at his home in Summerfield, Fla., with his family by his side after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

Bob was born on April 19, 1946, raised in the Toledo area and resided in Maumee for many years. He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to relocating to Florida, Bob retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio after more than 30 years. He especially enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Marcia. They visited all 50 states and more than 40 countries. Their favorite trips were to Paris, France. Bob was skilled in repairing just about anything and he was sought out by others for his knowledge in this area.

He is survived by his adoring wife, Marcia (Le Gros); children, Kurt (Fausta) Shuler, Karen Martinez and Katherine Shuler; grandchildren, Kirsten (Kaleb) Taylor, Collin and Kaitlyn Reed and Mateo and Marisa Shuler; and siblings, Bill Shuler, Ruth Lloyd and Barb Balusik. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darwin and Elizabeth Shuler.

Bob will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He will be interred in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date. Condolences may be submitted online to: nationalcremationsociety.com. Donations may be made in honor of Robert H. Shuler to Hospice of Marion County.