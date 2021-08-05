Obituaries: 08-05-21

Lorinda Wilhelm

Lorinda J. Wilhelm, age 80, of Waterville, passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 1.

Born in Bryan, Ohio on July 11, 1941 to Arden and Viviane (Longberry) Coon, she married Merle Wilhelm on February 14, 1993 in Williston, Ohio and he survives. Lorinda owned and operated May’s Mini Mart in Sylvania and later worked with her daughter at Sheri May Meyers Dog Grooming.

Lorinda was a kind and loving soulmate to Merle and together they enjoyed traveling to Italy, Malta, Hawaii, St. Martin and Aruba and taking a number of cruises. They loved to spend quiet evenings next to the campfire by the river, birdwatching and looking at the stars. Lorinda had a special talent for art and worked in several mediums including charcoal, pencil and acrylics. Her talents also extended to knitting and creative flower gardens.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Merle; daughter, Sheri Meyers; son, Gregory (Tamara) May; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Freada Ryan; brothers, Marcus (Arlene) and Mike (Cathy) Coon; stepchildren, Solomon (Kristi) and Tonya Wilhelm; stepbrother, Rodney (Ellen) Wilhelm; and stepsisters, Marlene Burke and Marcia (Steve) Morgan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

There are no services scheduled at this time. The family suggests memorial contributions to the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1 St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Richard L. Ankenbrandt

Richard “Tiny” Ankenbrandt passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at St. Luke’s hospital in Maumee from complications related to COVID-19. He was 80 years old.

Born February 5, 1940, in Maumee, to Joseph W. and Nellie Jane (Mackey) Ankenbrandt, Richard was number five of 14 children. His mother, Nellie, called him “Tiny” for being the youngest of five brothers. He soon became the biggest of all nine brothers but his nickname lasted a lifetime.

After graduating from Maumee High School, Class of 1958, Tiny joined the United States Coast Guard. He was stationed in Ogdensburg, New York, where he fell in love and married Kathleen Sherry in 1961. After an honorable discharge from the Coast Guard, he brought Kathleen home to Maumee to live. He drove a truck for Matt King Supply before being hired at Libby Owens Ford Glass Company, where he worked as a foreman, retiring after 30 years of service. After retirement, Tiny loved riding his motorcycle, playing golf, working at the family business beside his brothers, walking his beloved dog Fluff and being one of Ohio State’s biggest fans. He never missed a game!

He will be remembered for his unforgettable smile and his kindness to others.

His greatest joy in life was the birth of his daughter Emma. He was so proud of her and the woman she has become.

Tiny is survived by his daughter Emma Ankenbrandt; his five sisters, Mary (Joe) Beaber, Marcia (Steve) Miko, Jane, Ruth (Dennis) Bensch, and Nancy; brothers: Charles (Mary Ann), Tim (Sheri); sisters-in-law: Judy, Chris and Jackie Ankenbrandt; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tiny was predeceased by his wife Kathleen, parents, Joe and Nellie; brothers, Tom (Dorothy), Ray, Bill, Bob (Sandy), John, Doug; nephews, Paul and Gary; and great nephew Zach DuPrey.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated in his honor on Saturday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee.

Tiny was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. The family has suggested that memorial donations be made on his behalf for the window restoration project at St. Joseph’s. Donations may be sent to St. Joseph’s or go to their online giving site: stjosephmaumee.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/memorials.