Obituaries: 08-04-22

Chuck Bock

Charles Andrew Bock (affectionately known as Chuck), age 68, passed away in his home in Fort Myers, Fla., on July 1.

Born in Maumee on August 15, 1953, Chuck was an avid bird watcher, gardener and member of the Maumee Eagles and Elks Lodge. As he was growing up, he played Little League and Pony League baseball. He also loved golf and made a hole-in-one that was acknowledged in the The Blade. Chuck worked at Seaway Food Town for 19 years and retired from Johns Manville. He moved to Florida after retirement and enjoyed walks on the beach and growing plants.

Chuck will be missed by many, including surviving family members: his mother, Dora Bock; siblings, Mike (Ronda) Bock and Melinda (David) Smith; sister-in-law, Mary Bock; loving nieces, Jennifer (Steve) Bowers, Michelle (Ryan) Holley, Ashley Smith, Elizabeth Bock, Bridget Bock and Megan (Ryan) Stretavski; and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Bock; brother, George Bock; and nephews, Casey and Gavin (Erin) Smith.

A private funeral will take place on Monday, August 15. A memorial luncheon, open to family and friends, will follow at noon to celebrate Chuck’s life at the Maumee Elks Lodge, 139 W. Wayne St., Maumee.

Steven Graber

Steven Lee Graber passed away on Thursday, July 28.

Born in Topeka, Kan. on March 30, 1940 to John and Maxine Graber, he moved to Park Forest, Ill., in 1955 when his father John, an official of Santa Fe Railroad, was transferred to the headquarters in Chicago. Steven graduated from Rich Township High School in 1958 and married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Ann Marie Novak, on November 15, 1958.

Steven attended Chicago’s International Tabulating Institute, after which he started working at the University of Chicago’s Billings Hospital in the accounting department. In July 1959, Steven accepted a position with Ford Motor Company at the Chicago Heights Stamping Plant. He began as a trainee tabulating operator, participating in the employee education program by attending night classes at the Calumet City chapter of Purdue University. In 1966, Steven was promoted to Supervisor of Data Processing. While working at Ford Motor Company, Steven served two years as chairman of the Executive Committee of the Chicago Heights Cub Scouts. He also served nine years as a curriculum advisor at The Prairie State Community College. In September 1976, Steven accepted a promotional transfer to the Ford’s Maumee Stamping Plant, where he retired as Manager of Computer Operations in December 1996.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maxine Graber; brother, John Graber; sister, Barbie Fushi; daughter-in-law, Barbara Graber; and son-in-law Bob Sell. Surviving are his loving wife, Ann Marie; son, Steven (Barbara) Graber; daughters, Beverly (Bob) Sell and Becky (Tom) Garner; sister, Patrice Demund; grandchildren, Holly Ripley, Brandy Suarez, Ciara (Chris) Voland and Tommy Garner; and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Shane, Braedyn and Chloe Stasa, Dante and Drake Delarosa, Korie Ripley and Hunter and Adalynn Voland.

Family and friends were received at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee on July 29 and a funeral service took place on July 30, followed by entombment in Highland Memory Gardens. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

The family of Steven wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.