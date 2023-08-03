Obituaries: 08-03-23

Mark Winzeler

Mark William Winzeler, age 70, of Whitehouse, passed away on Thursday, July 27.

Born in Toledo on November 13, 1952 to the late Charles and Florence (Oblinger) Winzeler, he lived his life in and around Waterville, Whitehouse and Toledo; although he traveled widely, he always returned to the places and people he loved most. Mark was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, Class of 1971. He worked as a research and development technician for Champion Spark Plug for more than 35 years, and his job took him to many different cities in the United States and around the world as he tested on a track the experimental plugs he had hand-crafted in the lab.

Mark was really an engineer in his way of going through life. He liked order, he liked things to run as they should and he especially liked motors of all kinds – go-carts and mini-bikes, lawnmowers, motorcycles and, of course, cars. He loved tinkering with engines to make them work right; and because motors serve people, this was one of his ways of making the world work better. Over the course of his life, Mark raced motorcycles, flew planes and spent time boating, hunting and fishing. He gardened – his yard was beautiful and his produce was bountiful. He loved animals, not just his own dogs (especially his last companion, Bandit) and cats, but countless abandoned, abused, neglected animals he took in and cared for. His pond often hosted families of ducks, whom he tried to protect (with mixed success) from the local predators.

Mark loved food, especially when shared with family and friends – Mexican, Middle Eastern, Asian, whatever, he was an enthusiastic omnivore. Once in Singapore, on a dare, he even ate an eyeball! (Of what, we’re not sure, and we don’t want to know.) Mark had the good fortune to retire early. This gave him more time to enjoy travel and the outdoors, but mostly what Mark did with his free time was help others. He was always generous with his time and talents – a quiet man, who loved people by helping them. He was the person you turned to when something needed repair or restoration and you didn’t know what to do (he always did) or just needed an extra set of skillful, strong hands. “Call Mark!” was commonly heard in his family and circle of friends.

We all loved Mark’s gentle ways. Although quiet, he was quick with a smile, a laugh, or a wry observation. Never one to be the center of attention, he nonetheless made get-togethers more lively and fun. Mark Winzeler, our brother and friend, was a simple, kind man in a world that has too few like him. We will deeply and profoundly miss him.

“Your actions were always kind.

A generous hand and a thoughtful mind.

Ready to please and loathe to offend.

A loving brother and faithful friend.”

He is survived by his siblings, Kathy Skirtich, of Columbus, Edward (Kathy) Winzeler, of Waterville, Barbara (Bob) Harris, of New Britain, Conn., and Brian (Deanna) Winzeler, of Sylvania; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will take place on Sunday, August 13 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.