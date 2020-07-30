Obituaries: 07-30-20

Carol Kohlhorst

Carol Lee Kohlhorst, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, surrounded by her loving family and her best friend “Stubby” after a very courageous battle with cancer.

Born in St. Marys, Ohio on December 15, 1932 to Paul and Helen (Stanton) Bubp, she worked for 25 years as a secretary at Gateway Middle School before retiring. She was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church for 52 years and was currently a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church in St Petersburg, Fla. Her interests included spending time with her family at the beach, gardening, fishing, sewing, photography and, in recent years, coloring more than 350 pictures.

Carol is survived by her son, Kevin (Angie) Kohlhorst, of St Petersburg; daughter, Kristine (Larry) LaHote; and grandchildren, Jacob Kohlhorst, Alex (Erica) Kohlhorst, Caitlyn (Michael) Lance, Samantha (John) Trzinski, Jamie Kohlhorst, Erika LaHote and Evan LaHote. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norval “Koolie;” brother, Gene Bubp; sister-in-law, Eileen Bubp; and brother-in-law, Larry Fledderjohann.

Services were private. Memorial contributions may be directed to Chinos Cause for Cancer Dreams AITNA-NACA at aitana-naca.com/donate.