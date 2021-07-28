Obituaries: 07-29-21

Clarence Myers Jr.

Clarence Mangold Myers Jr., of Waterville, passed away on Thursday, July 22 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Born in Lakewood, Ohio on October 15, 1937 to Clarence and Helen (Nicolai) Myers Sr., he married Gayle (Chanady) in Maumee on December 28, 1958. Clarence graduated in 1968 from The University of Toledo with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for more than 40 years as a mechanical engineer at both Owens Illinois and Brush Wellman until he retired in 1999 and stayed busy in retirement. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Waterville, the Toledo Gem and Rockhound Club, North American Model Engineering Society and the Five Point Road Steam Threshers. In his youth, Clarence was active in the Boy Scouts and the DeMolay Masonic Youth Group. Any club he joined appreciated his leadership skills and would eventually make him their president.

Clarence enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His hobbies included steam engines – both model and full-scale versions – and making walking sticks. Clarence and Gayle opened their own Model Engine Casting Company and he and his sons built a full-scale 30-foot operational steamboat, similar to the African Queen in Humphrey Bogart’s movie of that name. Clarence and his family went to England on vacation and visited several of James Watt’s historic steam engines.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Gayle; sons, Brent (Nan) and Lee (Susie) Myers; daughter-in-law, Lisa Myers; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dean; granddaughter, Angel; and four sisters.

Visitation and funeral services took place on July 26 and 27 at Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, followed by burial in Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville. Memorial donations are encouraged to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 34609; and Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. Online condolences may be shared at www.dunnfuneralhome.com.