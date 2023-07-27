Obituaries: 07-27-23

Michael A. Pauken, Sr.

Michael A. Pauken, Sr., formerly of Maumee, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 12, in Georgetown, Texas, where he and his wife Armeda J. Pauken have lived since 2000.

Mike was born at St. Vincent Hospital on February 18, 1944 to Robert J. Pauken, Sr., and Elizabeth (Betty) Pauken. He attended St. Joseph School through the eighth grade and graduated in the Class of 1962 at Maumee High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Armeda (Pacitti) in 1964 and resided on West Wayne Street for 23 years.

Upon high school graduation, Mike joined the U.S. Air National Guard and served as a computer programming technician at the 180th Tactical Fighter Group while earning his bachelor of science degree from The University of Toledo. Mike worked at St. Vincent Hospital for many years and became the director of data processing. He and Armeda relocated for several years to Lake Charles, La., where he earned an MBA and received the Beta Gamma Sigma honor. He retired as director of information technology from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Over the years, Mike enjoyed many pursuits, including scuba diving, racquetball and watching Ohio State and Minnesota Vikings football. Mike and Armeda relocated to Georgetown, Texas in their retirement years to enjoy golf and the warm climate. They became avid bowlers, participating in many leagues, while Mike spent many hours configuring his home network and writing Python programs. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Armeda; sons, Michael (Erin) and David (Junko); grandchildren, Emma (EP), Sophia (Noah Simon) and Nicholas; brothers, Robert J. Pauken, Jr. (Maria) and Steve (Kris); sister, Sue (David) Graham; as well as nieces and nephews. There will be a private memorial service at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Stephen J. Wojcik, Jr.

Stephen J. Wojcik, Jr., age 67, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, at the University of Michigan Hospital.

Born on September 23, 1955 in Toledo to Stephen and Lou Mae Wojcik, he was a 1974 graduate of Waite High School.

He retired from the Jeep Corporation after 30 years of service. Stephen enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows in his spare time. His favorite car was his 1964 Chevelle. He was often found outdoors spending time down by the Maumee River. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Stephen is survived by his sons, Stephen (Lori) Wojcik III and Jason Wojcik; grandchildren, Sydney, Lindsey, Ashley, Gage, Sophia and Leah; his siblings, Sandy Moon and Kris (John) Keener; and nieces and nephews, Amy (Kevin) Rodgers, Casey Keener and Tracy (Mike) Autman. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Patten; and brothers-in-law, Robert “Bob” Moon and Pat Patten.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.