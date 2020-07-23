Obituaries: 07-23-20

Dennis Mockensturm

Dennis Mockensturm, age 69, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, July 16 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Born in Toledo on August 25, 1950 to Kenneth and Dorothy (Sutter) Mockensturm, he was retired after many years at Yark Automotive. Dennis was a member of Northwest Ohio Street Machiners for many years as well as the Maumee Eagles. He enjoyed participating in car shows and cruise-ins. He loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas, and also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Roxanne; son, Jason (Crissy); grandchildren, Gabriel, Cody and Lincoln; step-grandson, Drew; siblings, Kenny (Debra) and David (Shari); brothers-in-law, Charlie (Phyllis) Bickford and James (Diane) LaLonde; sisters-in-law, Robin Hill, Kimberly (David) Geer and Lori (David) Froah; many nephews; two grand-nieces; and many cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Bickford; and brother in-law, John LaLonde.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.