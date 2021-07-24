Obituaries: 07-22-21

Charles Vanderstelt

Charles Henry Vanderstelt, age 69, of Whitehouse, passed away on Thursday, July 15 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

Born in Lima, Ohio on November 30, 1951 to Henry and Opal (Voorhies) Vanderstelt, he married Mary Beth Cobb in Toledo on March 23, 2006. A U.S. Army veteran, Charles worked for more than 22 years at Safelite Auto Glass, retiring in 2000. His passions were boats and fast cars and he was always tinkering with one or the other.

Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Beth; sons, Steve Vanderstelt and Jonathan Vanderstelt; daughter, Michelle (Russ) Pliner; stepchildren, Angi (Keith) Shinaver, Ryan Jones and Aaron Jones; 19 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation and funeral services took place on July 20 at Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse, followed by burial in Highland Memory Garden in Waterville. Online condolences may be shared at www.dunnfuneralhome.com.