Obituaries: 07-21-22

Thomas Bodi

Thomas E. Bodi, age 85, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on May 3, surrounded by family, in Sandy, Utah.

Born on November 22, 1936 to Rollie and Ethel in Crane Creek, Ohio, Tom is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joan; his son, Brad and his wife, Christine; his sister, Linda Stanley and her husband, Richard; his grandchildren, Hailee, Leyton, Preston and Kinsley; his sisters-in-law, Patricia Falke and Sandy Brooks; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Tom graduated from Waite High School and The University of Toledo. He served two and a half years in the U.S. Army with the Fourth Infantry Division. After his time in the service, Tom traded his Army uniform for a police uniform and became a member of the Maumee Police Department. He was a graduate of the U.S. Department of Justice narcotics enforcement school and served as a narcotics agent with the Toledo Metro police drug unit. He also graduated from the prestigious FBI Academy and was named Policeman of the Year. Tom’s police career culminated in his role as the Chief of Police for Maumee. After serving for 23 years, he left law enforcement to become the first director of the 911 Emergency Response System in Lucas County.

“The Chief,” as everyone called him, served on numerous committees and organizations including the Rotary Club, the Exchange Club, the Police Chiefs Association and the Indian Hills Boat Club. Tom liked nothing better than boating on Lake Erie, going to Ohio State football games and having “driveway” beers with the neighbors. After retirement, Tom and Joni moved to St Petersburg, Fla. There, Tom once again put on a uniform, serving as a volunteer member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary as Flotilla Commander. Next came a move to Utah to be near his son and family, where he lived out his final years. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

You are warmly invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Sunday, September 25 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a short remembrance to be held at 4:00 p.m., at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Maumee Valley Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 118.

Thomas Wagener

Thomas R. Wagener, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 14, surrounded by his family.

Born on April 14, 1934, he was a lifelong resident of Maumee. Tom was proud to have served as an MP during the Korean War. In September 2014, he had the privilege of participating in the Honor Flight. Tom also served for 40 years as a volunteer with the Maumee Fire Department, retiring in 1996 as 1st Assistant Chief. He worked at The Andersons of Maumee for 43 years, beginning with the “Big Pour” in 1953.

Some of Tom’s favorite things to do were renovating houses, playing “Blazing Sevens” slot machines, taking countless pictures of random things, treating his large family to Sunday breakfast and sitting in his garage twirling his cane while solving the world’s problems with whomever stopped by for a chat. What brought him the greatest joy, however, was cheering on his grandchildren as they played or coached their many sporting activities.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of more than 66 years, Jacqueline (Taylor). Continuing his legacy of love, service and humor are his seven children, Kathy (Fred) Krout, Karen (John Columber) Graven, Tom Jr. (Jolyn), Terry (Kim), Kelly (Rick) Pickard, Kris (Sean) Murphy and Kay (Jeff) Bock; 16 grandchildren, Jessica, Zach, Scott, Kirk, Bryce, Jenna, Tony, Nick, Kate, Mallori, Lexi, Spencer, Layne, Noah, Gabe and Paige; 18 great-grandchildren, Konnor, Libby, Will, Zane, Stella, Evelyn, Fred, Frank, Leo, Andy, Emma, June, Lucy, Finn, Harrison, Pennrose, Marcella and Makenzie; the last of nine children of Fred and Marcella, James “Guggs” Wagener; three generations of nieces and nephews and in-laws; and countless friends.

For those who feel comfortable and healthy, family and friends will be received from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. Prayers will begin in the funeral home on Friday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee or the Maumee High School Panther Pride Foundation, where, as a 1953 MHS graduate, he was inducted into the 1997 Hall of Fame for his athletic abilities on the field, court and track, where he was unbeatable running the hurdles. A special thank-you to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the exceptional care Tom received in his last days.

“Got ya last.”

Gregory Deitering

Greg “Gregory” F. Deitering, age 53, of Maumee, passed away on Friday, July 15, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

Born on July 26, 1968, in Lima, Ohio to Daniel and Marita (Mattern) Deitering, Greg was a 1986 graduate of Maumee High School and continued his education at The University of Toledo, earning a bachelor’s degree. Greg worked in Information Systems for Lucas County at the Government Center, Dana Corp. and most recently at Bowling Green State University. Greg married Jill Anne (Jakab) on January 20, 1995, and the two have enjoyed 27 years together.

Greg was known for having a laidback personality. He loved listening to ‘80-’90s hard rock while he exercised and soft ‘70s music to unwind. He enjoyed walking with his mother at Swan Creek on Saturday mornings. He recently took an interest in metal detecting, but napping was his all-time favorite hobby. Greg loved football and especially enjoyed cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Most of all, he cherished his time with his family and friends.

Greg was a beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend to many and will be deeply missed by all. Greg wanted everyone to remember that time is precious. He often quoted, “No one ever said on their death bed, ‘I wish I spent more time in the office.’”

In addition to Jill, left to cherish his memory are his sons, Quinn (Madi) and Zane; mother, Marita (Josef) Perkins; siblings, Martina (Bruce) Benton and Dan Deitering; niece and nephew, Audrey and Miles Benton; brother-in-law, Chris Jakab; mother-in-law, Janis Jakab; many, many, cousins and friends; feline companion, Sweetie; and best friend, Merritt Obreiter. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Daniel.

The family would like to extend its gratitude to everyone who supplied endless meals, kind words, cards and gifts during Greg’s illness. Your generosity will never be forgotten. In addition, thank you to Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg for taking excellent care of Greg during this time.

Family and friends will be received from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. with Chaplain Tom Fraser officiating. Continued fellowship will follow the services for an hour at the funeral home. In honor of Greg’s love for The Ohio State Buckeyes, the family encourages those who attend the services to wear their favorite scarlet and grey attire. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of NWO, the Toledo Humane Society or the National Brain Tumor Society.