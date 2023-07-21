Obituaries: 07-20-23

Rebecca Elliott

Rebecca “Becky” Joan Elliott, born on September 14, 1942 to Robert James and Margaret Rowene Kumpe and sister to Robert James, Jr., passed away peacefully at Northwest Ohio Hospice surrounded by family on Monday, July 13. Sincere appreciation to all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers who cared for her over the years.

If you have lived in Maumee, you may have had Becky as your fourth-grade teacher, seen her at Dino’s Restaurant, prayed with her at Maumee United Methodist Church or cheered with her at a baseball game. Jim “Senior” is the love of her life. They first met when Jim had her dad as a Little League Baseball coach and she was the bat girl. They started to date in high school and continued while attending Bowling Green State University, where she was in the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and received her degree in education. They married on August 21, 1965 and over the course of 57 years together, left a legacy we all celebrate today.

Becky and Jim raised three sons, Jim (Kara), Greg (Krista) and Doug (Jackie) and consider Donald (Amey) McGlenn their fourth. She was proud of and loved dearly her 10 grandchildren, Derek, Samantha, Noah, Lucca, Santino, Pia Rose, Hadley, Ethan, Victoria and Hudson.

The Elliotts always come together for holidays and family celebrations that include a lot of Lebanese food, laughter, stories and games of Chase the Ace. Becky loved all of her extended family: brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Raising three boys, she was not a stranger to baseball parks. From Little League to college baseball, she went to countless games. She even had numerous vacations at Williamsport, Pa., for the Little League World Series. It wasn’t always baseball – she also enjoyed trips to the Great Smoky Mountains, which was where Becky and Jim spent their honeymoon. As their family grew, trips included visits to see grandkids in California and North Carolina.

Becky touched and impacted many lives. She taught fourth grade for 30 years at Wayne Trail Elementary. She was smart, witty, strong, loyal, loving and a fighter. She overcame many health challenges over the past four decades and even to the final one, she wanted to fight for another Christmas. Becky, we will make sure this year is extra special for you! You will be missed – and as you closed our greeting cards, “love you bunches!!”

As an alternative to flowers, please consider a donation to Maumee United Methodist Church.

Edward Marentette

Edward E. Marentette, a beloved member of the community, passed away on June 26, leaving behind a legacy of friendship, dedication and cherished memories

Born in Canada on September 8, 1944, Ed lived a life filled with remarkable experiences. He attended Lamphere High School in Madison, Mich., and his warm-hearted nature made him many lasting friendships throughout his career as a car salesman. He had a deep passion for old cars and admired their beauty and craftsmanship. Beyond his love for cars, Ed embraced a zest for life, finding joy in driving the train at the Toledo Zoo, cycling and spending time with family and friends.

Ed’s dedication to his loved ones was evident throughout his life. His service in the U.S. Army, after becoming an American citizen, showcased his unwavering commitment to his adopted country. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Lyle Marentette; his brother, Kenny Marentette; and his son, Timothy Taraschke. Ed will be forever cherished by his surviving family, including his brother, Lyle Marentette; two sons, Patrick Marentette and Cole Marentette; his loving daughters, Lisa Conrad and Lori Watson; and his six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who brought him immeasurable joy.

Ed’s warm smile, kind spirit and contagious enthusiasm will be deeply missed by all who knew him. While there will be no funeral service, we find solace in the knowledge that his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.