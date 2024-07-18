Obituaries: 07-18-24

Phyllis Tanalski

Phyllis J. Tanalski, of Maumee, passed away at age 95 on Tuesday, July 9, at the Lakes of Monclova.

Born in Findlay on January 4, 1929 to Elwell and Velma (Baldwin) Bogart, she married Jack C. Tanalski, of Toledo, on December 11, 1948, at the home of her parents in Findlay. Phyllis and Jack met at Strater Cleaners in Toledo. They were married for 66 years.

Phyllis sold Avon products when her children were young and she was a sales associate at JCPenney for 14 years. She volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital for 20 years alongside her good friend, Kay, whom she met at JCPenney. Phyllis and her mother liked to travel, and they shared trips to 15 different countries. Most of all, Phyllis loved the time she spent with her family and beloved friends. Her warm smile, kind heart and unwavering love will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was a member of St. Joe’s Catholic Church, Maumee.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Dennis) Parish and Kathy Weaver; grandchildren, Emily (David) Vandergrift, Carrie (Brad) Spangler and Carson Parish; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, Chris; brother, Michael; and beagle, Max.

Private graveside services with be held at a later date. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society, the American Heart Association or a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Nancy Kurtz

Nancy Jo Kurtz, age 78, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, after a brief illness. Her loving family was at her side.

Born in Fremont on July 15, 1945 to the late Joseph and Edna (Ransom) Cessna, she graduated from Elmwood High School in Wood County and married the love of her life, Norman L. Kurtz, on July 6, 1968, in Jerry City, Ohio. Nancy started her work career as a medical lab technician at Wood County Hospital and retired after more than 25 years as the secretary at Maumee United Methodist Church, where she was also a longtime member. She was active with the church’s United Methodist Women’s group and was also a 60-year member of the North Baltimore Order of Eastern Star, Morris Chapter.

Nancy was known for her skills in the kitchen and loved to try new recipes. She made many intricate, unique, thoughtful cakes for her children and grandchildren. Creative and crafty, she enjoyed sewing anything from baby blankets to Halloween costumes. Travel was a big part of Nancy and Norm’s life, as they visited many destinations around the world. She was especially fond of their time spent “wintering” in Palmetto, Fla., where she enjoyed hosting out-of-town guests, participating in community activities and playing cards with friends and family.

Social and friendly by nature, Nancy never met a stranger. She could talk to anyone and make a friend wherever she might be. She was beautiful on the inside and out, and her kind, thoughtful and loving heart will never be forgotten.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Norm; sons, Todd (Julie) Kurtz and Stephen (Julie) Kurtz; beloved grandchildren, Hailey, Ryan and Mallory Kurtz; and brother, Jim (Nancy) Cessna. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Cessna.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, July 20, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at the Maumee United Methodist Church in Maumee. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Maumee United Methodist Church, the church where she served and worshiped for so many years of her joyous life. Condolences can be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.