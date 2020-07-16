Obituaries: 07-16-20

Gerald Frederick

Gerald R. Frederick, age 82, passed away on Sunday, July 12 in the Northwest Ohio Hospice Inpatient Unit in Perrysburg.

Born in Genoa on July 16, 1937 to Roland and Ruth (Collins) Frederick, he graduated from The University of Toledo with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He then earned his master’s and doctoral degrees from Purdue University. Jerry was a professor at U-T for 30 years before retiring as Professor Emeritus in 1993. He then went on to the University of Nevada Las Vegas Department of Civil Engineering for 13 years, retiring again as Professor Emeritus in 2006. While he was teaching, he also was employed at NASA, developing wind turbine design. Professionally, he was awarded Teacher of the Year multiple times, was a member of ASCE (American Society of Civil Engineers) and was a consultant for many engineering firms across the nation. Jerry was a car enthusiast and a volunteer firefighter for the Monclova Fire Department. A dedicated father and professor, he impacted the lives of many people.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 39 years, Pearl (Bulington); brother, Chuck; and sister, Sally. Surviving are his wife, Nancy; children, Scott (Jennifer) Frederick, Catherine (John) Scherer and Neil (Andre) Frederick; stepdaughter, Jodi (Bill) Savage; granddaughter, Katie Frederick; brothers, William, Paul and Thomas Frederick; and sisters, Jane Bulington and Enid Frederick.

A brief graveside service took place on July 15 in Roth Memorial Cemetery in Monclova. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Monclova Fire Department. The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee is assisting the family and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.